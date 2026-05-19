A Tribute to Richard “Dick” Storm: Powerful Guardian of Coal Power

By Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant

In the complex and often contentious world of energy policy, few voices have spoken with greater clarity, technical authority, and unwavering conviction than Richard “Dick” Storm. For more than six decades, Dick Storm has stood as a pillar of the coal and energy sector—an engineer, innovator, educator, consultant, and public advocate whose life’s work has been dedicated to one overriding principle: reliable, affordable, dispatchable electricity is the foundation of modern civilization, and coal remains one of its most proven, abundant, and essential fuels.

As founder of Storm Technologies, Inc., a leading authority on coal combustion optimization, and the author of the influential blog Dick Storm’s Thoughts on Energy, Education, Economic Prosperity & Environmental, he has shaped not only the technical performance of coal-fired power plants around the globe but also the national conversation about energy policy itself. This tribute honors a man whose career exemplifies technical excellence, intellectual honesty, and a profound commitment to America’s economic strength.

Dick Storm’s journey began in the early 1960s. After graduating from Williamson in 1962, he entered the power industry at a time when coal was the undisputed king of electricity generation. His early experience at Philadelphia Electric’s Eddystone Station and later roles with Mobil Oil and Babcock & Wilcox gave him firsthand insight into the design, construction, startup, testing, operation, and maintenance of large utility boilers.

He quickly became a recognized expert in the “combustion side” of power generation—the intricate science of pulverized coal firing, air-fuel ratios, furnace exit gas temperatures, low-NOx burners, and heat-rate improvements that determine whether a plant runs efficiently, cleanly, and profitably.

In the decades that followed, Storm turned that expertise into tangible results. As CEO and later Senior Consultant of Storm Technologies, Inc. (with son Danny Storm now serving as President), he built a company renowned worldwide for its seminars, field services, and performance-improvement programs. Utilities from the United States to Asia have turned to Storm Technologies for solutions that could squeeze hundreds of BTU/kWh out of existing coal units through better pulverizer performance, combustion optimization, and combustion-system upgrades.

His “13 Essentials for Optimum Combustion” and detailed analyses of the 22 critical boiler variables became industry standards. Engineers trained under his programs returned to their plants armed with practical knowledge that translated directly into higher availability, lower emissions, and stronger bottom lines.

Yet Dick Storm’s contributions have never been limited to the boiler room. Around 2012, as the shale-gas revolution and growing regulatory pressure on coal began to reshape the industry, he recognized a larger threat—not merely technical or economic, but cultural and political. The public narrative around energy was being hijacked by green ideology rather than physics, economics, and engineering reality.

In response, Storm pivoted from pure consulting to passionate public advocacy. He began writing, speaking, and teaching with missionary zeal. Through his blog, newspaper ads, radio “Energy Fact Minutes,” presentations to civic clubs, and courses at the University of South Carolina Beaufort’s Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI), he has reached thousands of citizens who previously had little understanding of where their electricity actually comes from. He estimates that only about five percent of the public truly grasps the fundamentals of bulk power generation; his mission has been to expand that number.

What makes Storm’s voice so powerful is its foundation in five decades of real-world experience and scholarship. When he writes about the impossibility of replacing coal’s dispatchable, high-energy-density output with intermittent wind and solar without massive backup costs, he speaks not as a theorist but as someone who has measured heat rates, balanced air-fuel ratios, and kept plants running through peak winter and summer demands.

When he warns that retiring coal plants prematurely threatens grid reliability—as evidenced by events like Winter Storm Fern in January 2026, when coal carried over 60 percent of the load in parts of South Carolina—he does so with energy humanism and powerful data, not environmental dogma.

His blog posts, such as “Five Reasons to Build New Coal Plants NOW!” and “Coal Power: It Is the End Result That Counts!”, lay out clear, fact-based arguments: America’s coal reserves represent a national treasure measured in centuries, modern supercritical and ultra-supercritical plants achieve efficiencies approaching 49 percent (as seen in advanced Chinese units), and coal’s on-site fuel storage capability provides the resilience no battery farm or wind farm can match.

Storm has been equally outspoken about the human and economic stakes. He reminds readers that primary energy—roughly 100 quadrillion BTUs annually in the United States—underpins everything from food production and manufacturing to hospitals and data centers. Electricity is secondary energy; without reliable primary sources, national prosperity collapses.

He points to international examples: nations that embraced aggressive net-zero policies have suffered de-industrialization, energy poverty, and skyrocketing electricity rates, while countries like China and India continue to build coal capacity to lift their populations out of poverty and power industrial growth. As a member of the CO₂ Coalition, he argues that carbon dioxide is not pollution but plant food, and that the real environmental success story of coal has been the dramatic reductions in criteria pollutants through advanced emissions controls—technologies he himself helped implement.

Beyond the technical and policy realms, Dick Storm’s influence extends to mentorship and legacy-building. He has co-authored articles in POWER magazine, presented at the Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI), the Coal Institute, ENERUM Energy Forum, and Liberty University. His company’s training seminars have educated generations of boiler operators and engineers.

Even in retirement from day-to-day operations, he remains a senior consultant and thought leader, continuing to advocate energy policies that prioritize physics and economics over ideology—repealing counterproductive EPA rules, reforming New Source Review, and encouraging new coal construction to meet a part of surging demand from artificial intelligence, electrification, and population growth.

What truly sets Richard Storm apart is his character. In an era when energy debates too often descend into shouting matches, he maintains a calm, evidence-based tone rooted in decades of hands-on work. He does not demonize renewables; he simply insists they cannot shoulder the full burden of a modern grid without dispatchable backup.

He does not deny climate concerns; he demands that all energy solutions be realistic, affordable, and capable of sustaining American industry and jobs. His advocacy is patriotic in the best sense of the word—grounded in the belief that abundant, low-cost energy is the cornerstone of freedom, opportunity, and national security.

As we face an era of record electricity demand driven by data centers, electric vehicles, and reshoring manufacturing, Dick Storm’s message has never been more relevant. Coal is not a relic of the past; it is a bridge to the future and a hedge against volatility in natural gas and the intermittency of renewables. Thanks to leaders like him, a new generation of engineers and policymakers is learning that energy abundance is not optional—it is existential.

Richard “Dick” Storm has spent a lifetime ensuring that Americans can flip a switch and expect the lights to come on—reliably, affordably, and without apology. His technical innovations have made coal plants cleaner and more efficient. His writings and speeches have educated a public starved for truth. His advocacy has defended the very industries that power our homes, hospitals, and factories. For that, the coal and energy community, the engineering profession, and the American people owe him a profound debt of gratitude.

May his example inspire countless others to pursue energy excellence, speak truth to power, and never forget that energy is the master resource upon which all others depend. Thank you, Dick Storm, for a lifetime of service to the industry, to science, and to the cause of American freedom and prosperity. Your legacy burns as brightly and steadily as the coal-fired boilers you spent your career perfecting.