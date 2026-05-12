The Word Merchant

The Word Merchant

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Michael Buhmiller's avatar
Michael Buhmiller
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Rob Driscoll is the kind of person everyone says they want and need until he fails their confirmation bias, and does not support their pet misunderstanding, or intentional twist of the details. Go Sir go!

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