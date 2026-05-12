A Tribute to Rob Driscoll: Founder, President, and Unyielding Guardian of Honest Media

By Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant

In an time when much of mainstream journalism has traded truth for clicks, facts for narratives, and discourse for division, Rob Driscoll stands as a quiet but formidable counterforce. As the founder and president of BIG Media Ltd., Driscoll has built something rare: an independent platform committed not to ideology, not to sensationalism, and not to advertising revenue, but to verifiable facts, logical analysis, and respectful public conversation.

This tribute honors a man whose three-decade career in media has been defined by entrepreneurial girt, creative storytelling, and an unwavering belief that journalism can—and must—do better.

Born and raised in Calgary, Alberta, Driscoll graduated from the University of Calgary in 1990 with a Bachelor of Arts. While he jokes that he “majored in basketball and volleyball” alongside communications, those early years laid the foundation for a dual passion: competitive sports and clear, compelling communication. He entered the media world as both a journalist and an entrepreneur, eventually becoming the owner and publisher of Business Edge News Magazine.

Over the decades, Driscoll sold more than $20 million in advertising while establishing himself as a prolific writer known for his creative edge and marketing insight. He helped countless businesses grow by crafting messages that reached decision-makers with precision and honesty. Yet even as he succeeded in the traditional model, Driscoll grew disillusioned with its flaws—ubiquitous sensationalism, scandal-mongering, and the quiet corruption of editorial independence by commercial pressures.

In February 2021, Driscoll co-founded BIG Media Ltd. alongside Laurie Weston, launching a bold experiment in Canadian journalism. From the outset, the mission was clear: elevate coverage of society’s most pressing business and societal matters while raising the level of respect in public discourse. BIG Media would report using verifiable facts and data. It would avoid political advocates, personal attacks, and public shaming. It would spark constructive debate rather than shouting matches.

And to ensure absolute independence, Driscoll made a radical decision: he set the advertising sales forecast at $0 for the next ten years. No sponsors. No influence. Just high-caliber editorial content delivered across web, app, and social channels.

That choice was not symbolic theater; it was a structural safeguard. Driscoll has repeatedly stated that traditional news models have failed readers by prioritizing emotion over evidence. At BIG Media, the team—carefully recruited for talent, integrity, and high achievement—focuses on thought-provoking pieces that challenge assumptions.

Recent articles under Driscoll’s byline, such as “Summary of 21st century’s third decade to date – you have been subjected to a LOT of lies” and the satirical “Step aside Donald – I am gunning for the Nobel Peace Prize,” exemplify this approach: unflinching examination of falsehoods paired with wit that invites reflection rather than rage.

What sets Driscoll apart is not merely the platform he built but the philosophy he embodies. He is a marketing strategist who understands audience reach yet refuses to weaponize it. He recruits “high achievers” who share his vision of media as a public service rather than a profit engine. He writes about himself in the third person on occasion—not out of ego, but with a self-aware humor that underscores his point: even founders must be held accountable.

Colleagues describe him as a good writer who works relentlessly to balance his roles as entrepreneur, parent, and friend. In an industry often criticized for cynicism, Driscoll’s optimism is refreshing. He believes business leaders who once stayed silent are now willing to engage precisely because BIG Media offers a space free from ambush journalism.

Beyond the newsroom, Rob Driscoll is a devoted family man and athlete. He is the proud father of seven children, many of whom have joined him on the beach volleyball court. A longtime competitor, he remained a member of the prestigious Under 40 Club until August 2006—proof of both his longevity in sport and his youthful spirit. Instagram captures him as a proud dad cheering on nieces, nephews, and daughters in volleyball tournaments, blending the competitive fire of his youth with the warmth of family life.

That balance—professional drive paired with personal grounding—infuses his work. Driscoll understands that media should serve communities, not fracture them. His commitment to “no personal attacks” is not corporate policy; it is a personal creed forged through decades of observing how toxic discourse harms individuals, families, businesses, and democracy itself.

Driscoll’s impact extends beyond word counts and page views. In a fragmented media landscape, BIG Media has grown its team in both number and geographic diversity while staying true to core principles: integrity, logic, and respect. The platform’s accessibility—available as an app, on the web, and across social channels—democratizes high-quality analysis for readers who crave substance over spectacle.

Business decision-makers, policy thinkers, and everyday citizens now have a reliable source that refuses to dumb down complex issues or inflame them for engagement. Driscoll has proven that independence is not a luxury; it is a necessity if journalism is to regain public trust.

Critics of independent media sometimes dismiss such ventures as idealistic or unsustainable. Driscoll’s response has been characteristically pragmatic: build it right, fund it transparently (reader-supported and ad-free), and let the content speak for itself. Three decades of experience taught him that trust is the only currency that matters in the long term. By rejecting the “ubiquitous sensationalism, scandal, and unwarranted” tactics he has publicly criticized, he invites readers to think critically rather than react emotionally. In doing so, he demostrates the very behavior he seeks to encourage in public life.

As BIG Media continues to expand its reach and influence, Rob Driscoll remains its steady hand at the helm—writer, strategist, recruiter, and visionary. He is not a flashy personality seeking the spotlight; he is the entrepreneur who quietly rewrites the rules so that others can benefit. In an age when many media figures chase headlines, Driscoll chases truth. In a profession often accused of bias, he demands logic. And in a culture increasingly comfortable with personal destruction, he insists on respect.

To those who have followed his journey—from the early days of Business Edge through the founding of BIG Media to the present—Driscoll represents something hopeful: proof that one determined individual with clear principles can create an institution larger than himself. He has elevated the level of coverage, yes, but more importantly, he has elevated the standard of what media can be. For that, and for the countless readers now better informed because of his work, Rob Driscoll deserves not only recognition but gratitude.

Here is to continued growth, continued honesty, and continued beach volleyball victories with the next generation. Rob Driscoll is not merely building a media company; he is helping rebuild trust in the very idea that facts, reason, and respect should still prevail. In the pages of BIG Media and in the broader conversation it fosters, his legacy is already taking shape—one truthful, thoughtful article at a time.