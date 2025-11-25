A Tribute to Robert Bryce: More Than Three Decades of Energy Humanism

By Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant

For more than thirty years, Robert Bryce has been the most unmistakable, most unflinching voice in energy journalism. While others chased headlines or ideological fashion, Robert kept returning to a simple, stubborn question: what does energy actually do for human beings? His answer has never wavered: energy is the master resource, the prerequisite for every other form of human flourishing. Without abundant, reliable, affordable energy, nothing else—education, health care, clean water, women’s equality, economic opportunity—is possible at scale.

Robert may not have invented the phrase “energy humanism,” but he has embodied it more faithfully than anyone else writing today.

He has traveled the world—from the coalfields of India to the natural-gas fields of Texas, from the villages of sub-Saharan Africa to the control rooms of American nuclear plants—always asking the same thing: who benefits, who is harmed, and why are we still tolerating energy poverty in the 21st century?

He has never been afraid to call things by their proper names. Long before it was fashionable to do so, Robert warned that climate alarmism and the rush to Net Zero were, at root, forms of anti-humanism dressed up as virtue. Mandating the premature retirement of dispatchable power in favor of weather-dependent sources, he argued, wasn’t saving the planet; it was condemning the global poor to another generation without electricity, clean cooking fuels, or the economic growth that only cheap energy can deliver.

He has been equally blunt about renewables. “I’ll become a fan,” he likes to say, “the day they no longer need subsidies and are as profitable as the sources they claim to replace.” Until then, he points out, the renewables-first crowd too often refuses to play well with others—dismissing nuclear, hydro, and natural gas not because the physics is wrong, but because the politics is inconvenient. Their arrogance, Robert insists, is measured in the lives of the 800 million people who still have no electricity, the billions more who cook with wood or dung and the billions more who live on $30 a day.

Robert’s alternative has always been energy abundance, but not the lazy kind of economics. His is a principled Best-of-the-Above approach that starts with human needs and works backward to the portfolio that can actually deliver. That portfolio, he has argued for decades, must include a renaissance of nuclear power—large reactors where they make sense, small modular reactors (SMRs) where they make even more sense—because nuclear, natural gas and coal are the only proven technologies that can deliver vast amounts of clean, dispatchable, high-capacity-factor energy at the scale required by a growing world and an AI-hungry future.

Above all, Robert has insisted that we stop treating Africa like a perpetual child in need of scolding rather than a partner. The continent is rich in resources and more decadent still in human potential. Yet, the West keeps demanding that Africans forgo the same fossil-fueled ladder that pulled billions out of poverty in Asia and elsewhere. Meanwhile, the human toll falls heaviest on women and girls, who spend hours gathering fuel, breathe toxic smoke from interior fires, and lose educational and economic opportunities because there is no time during the day and no light after sunset.

Through it all, Robert has reached audiences far beyond the usual policy-wonk circles. His two feature-length documentaries—“Juice: How Electricity Explains the World” (2019, directed with Tyson Culver and produced by Robert), “Juice: Power, Politics and the Grid” 2024, directed with Tyson Culver and produced by Robert) and “Sunblock: The Global Fight to Save Farmland from Big Solar” have brought the human stakes of energy policy to screens around the globe, blending on-the-ground reporting with wry narration that makes terawatt-hours feel personal.

His six books, from “Pipe Dreams” and “Gusher of Lies” through “Power Hungry”, “Smaller Faster Lighter Denser Cheaper”, “A Question of Power: Electricity and the Wealth of Nations” and most recently “Cronies” have sold tens of thousands of copies and shaped debates in newsrooms, boardrooms, and legislatures. Together with his hundreds of articles, columns, speaking engagements and his long-running Power Hungry podcast, they form one of the most sustained and influential bodies of work in modern energy journalism.

Robert measures energy policy against principles of what is called “energy sanity”:

1. Abundance – enough energy for everyone, not just the lucky few.

2. Reliability – power when you need it, not when the wind blows or the sun shines.

3. Adequate infrastructure – the grids, pipelines, and ports that turn fuels into usefulness.

4. Economic development – energy as the on-ramp to prosperity, not the off-ramp from it.

5. Human health – ending the indoor air pollution that kills millions every year.

6. Capital formation – profits and prudent debt that allow energy systems to keep expanding.

More than 30 years on, these ideas feel more urgent than ever. The world is richer than it was when Robert started writing, yet energy poverty still stalks billions of lives, The loudest voices still confuse energy minimalism with morality. And the same tired arguments against nuclear power, natural gas and coal are trotted out as if the laws of physics had changed.

Robert Bryce has spent more than three decades refusing to let us forget what is at stake. He has done it with rigor, wit, relentless curiosity, and a moral clarity that never confuses compassion for people experiencing poverty with condescension toward them.

We (and I) owe him an enormous debt. The least we can do is carry his questions—and his answers—forward.

Thank you, Robert, for reminding us that the point of energy is not to save the planet from people.

The point is to give every person on it a fair shot at a decent life.