A Tribute to Roger Pielke Jr.: Dogged Honest Voice in the Messy Intersection of Climate Science, Disasters , and Policy

By Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant

Roger Pielke Jr. has been one of the most doggedly honest voices in the messy intersection of climate science, disasters, and policy for decades. A political scientist by training with deep expertise in extreme events, he’s published widely, testified before Congress multiple times (invited by both parties), and contributed to IPCC reports across working groups. He accepts that the climate is warming, that human emissions play a major role, and that we should decarbonize sensibly—often advocating a carbon tax.

Yet for simply insisting on rigorous evidence over apocalyptic hype—especially on whether climate change is already driving more costly disasters—he became a target for the educational establishment, environmental NGOs, and powerful players in the federal government and White House.

His troubles escalated dramatically around 2013-2015. Pielke testified to the Senate that, per the IPCC and his own peer-reviewed work normalizing for population and wealth growth, there was no clear signal. Yet, as activists claimed, human-caused climate change was driving up normalized disaster losses and certain extremes, like floods and hurricanes. Pielke’s testimony was inconvenient. It challenged the narrative that every storm or wildfire proved we faced an existential crisis that demanded immediate,radical action.

The White House under Obama responded with unusual ferocity. President Obama’s science advisor, John Holdren, published a lengthy, point-by-point rebuttal on the official White House website attacking Pielke’s testimony as “seriously misleading.” This was no casual blog post—it was an official government broadside against a private academic. In fact, the Obama White House released a 3,000-word attack against him.

Holdren’s critique was later shown to overstate or misrepresent the science on drought and disasters, aligning more with advocacy than with the IPCC consensus Pielke had summarized. Pielke pushed back, noting the facts were on his side. But the message was clear: deviate from the preferred script, and even the highest levels of government will come after you personally.

This wasn’t isolated. In February 2015, Democratic Congressman Raúl Grijalva launched a formal investigation targeting Pielke and several other academics. Letters were sent to universities demanding financial records, alleging that undisclosed fossil fuel funding had tainted their work. Grijalva explicitly cited Holdren’s White House critique to justify scrutiny of Pielke. The University of Colorado Boulder complied, investigating one of its own tenured professors. Pielke was cleared—no secret Exxon checks, no Koch money.

But the process itself was damaging: it smeared reputations, consumed time and resources, and signaled that congressional power could be weaponized against inconvenient researchers. Similar tactics echoed McCarthy-era fishing expeditions, but now in the service of climate orthodoxy.

Environmental NGOs and activist groups, often flush with billionaire funding, amplified the pressure. The Center for American Progress (CAP) and its ThinkProgress arm ran repeated hit pieces calling Pielke’s work “fantastical falsehoods” or misleading. Leaked WikiLeaks emails later revealed internal bragging: a CAP editor thanked donor Tom Steyer for funding that helped “deplatform” Pielke from Nate Silver’s FiveThirtyEight.

They wrote more about him than about prominent political figures. Other outlets and scientists piled on, with figures like Michael Mann and Kevin Trenberth sharply criticizing him. Invitations to speak dried up. Colleagues distanced themselves out of fear. Pielke has described it as a coordinated campaign to sideline him from climate discussions.

The educational community—his own university—proved no bastion of academic freedom. At the University of Colorado Boulder, where Pielke had built a career, founded centers, and served as a senior professor in Environmental Studies, the climate became toxic. Activist faculty and administrators increasingly treated the institution as a vehicle for advocacy rather than neutral inquiry.

After the Grijalva probe and ongoing pressure, Pielke faced office relocations, funding uncertainties for his center, and a general chill. He detailed how universities, once committed to open debate, now tolerate or even enable campaigns against dissenters on hot-button issues like climate change.

In late 2024, at age 56, he retired early, becoming a professor emeritus and joining the American Enterprise Institute as a senior fellow. He’s been blunt: the university left him. The environment for rigorous, non-alarmist research on climate policy had grown hostile.

This wasn’t mere disagreement—it was professional ostracism. Pielke’s core “heresy” was methodological honesty: disasters cost more today largely because more people live in harm’s way with more valuable stuff at risk. Climate change may influence some extremes, but the data (IPCC-aligned) doesn’t yet show a dominant human fingerprint on normalized losses for many hazards.

These are defensible, evidence-based positions. Yet they threatened the funding, political power, and moral urgency of the climate industrial complex. NGOs needed crisis narratives for donations and influence. The government and aligned media needed a consensus for policy. Academia, increasingly captured by activist incentives, punished deviation.

Pielke’s recent research has continued to punch above its weight, even forcing the IPCC to issue course corrections. His long-running critique of climate scenarios—particularly the extreme RCP8.5 (and its successor SSP5-8.5)—highlighted how these pathways had become detached from reality.

Co-authored work with Justin Ritchie and others, including papers such as “How Climate Scenarios Lost Touch With Reality,” and analyses showing that IPCC baseline scenarios over-projected CO2 emissions and economic growth, documented that these high-end futures assumed implausible surges in coal use and ignored real-world trends in energy, technology, and policy.

Far from a fringe view, this research exposed a systemic failure: the IPCC and broader community had leaned heavily on these scenarios for years, inflating projections of impacts and risks.

The impact was tangible. In 2026, the ScenarioMIP committee—responsible for the official scenarios feeding IPCC modeling—published the next-generation framework for AR7. It effectively retired the most extreme scenarios (RCP8.5, SSP5-8.5, and SSP3-7.0) that had dominated research and assessments for over a decade.

Pielke rightly called it “RCP8.5 Is Officially Dead”—a major development that acknowledges that these pathways describe impossible or highly implausible futures. His persistent, data-driven push for plausibility helped drive this self-correction, even as the IPCC had earlier downplayed or slow-walked such concerns during AR6.

This wasn’t just academic nitpicking; over-reliance on extreme scenarios had distorted policy discussions, media coverage, and public perception for years. Pielke’s work showed the scientific community could still correct course when evidence accumulated, but it required outsiders like him to keep the pressure on.

He has also scrutinized IPCC quality control on specific topics, such as tropical cyclones, pointing out errors in AR6 that promoted misleading claims about detection and attribution despite corrections in underlying papers (e.g., issues with Kossin et al.). These critiques underscore ongoing challenges in the assessment process: selective citations, overlooked corrections, and pressures that can lead to overstated confidence.

Far from trying to undermine the IPCC, Pielke argues for stronger internal standards to preserve its legitimacy on a topic as important as climate. An even bigger problem is that the international environmental community, Western nations, academia, emission decarbonization, and economic development fail to consider the 4 billion people living in some form of energy poverty and the 2 billion women slaving themselves for their families.

The pattern reveals deeper problem. Science policy should thrive on debate, replication, and falsification—not loyalty tests. When the White House attacks a researcher by name, when Congress investigates cleared academics, when universities allow donor-funded smear campaigns to shape faculty life, and when NGOs act as enforcers, you don’t have a healthy scientific community—you have politicized enforcement.

Pielke has continued his work via Substack (The Honest Broker), books, testimony, and a senior fellowship at AEI, maintaining productivity despite the hounding. He’s criticized excesses on all sides but reserves an equanimity for the intolerance that drove him from Boulder. His scenario work stands as a model of how rigorous analysis can still bend major institutions toward better science.

In my view, this episode underscores why trust in institutions has eroded. Roger Pielke Jr. wasn’t a denialist fringe figure; he was a mainstream expert who followed the data where it led, even when it clashed with the prevailing faith. The response—coordinated attacks from NGOs, official White House rebuke, congressional harassment, and academic sidelining—illustrates how climate discourse became less about understanding the universe and more about enforcing a narrative.

Yet his recent successes, like influencing the retirement of extreme scenarios, show that persistence pays off. True progress on energy, adaptation, and resilience suffers when honest brokers are treated as enemies. Pielke’s resilience and equanimity is admirable, but the cost of opening a more complete inquiry is a loss for everyone.

The scientific community, universities, and government should reflect on this: punishing messengers for inconvenient truths doesn’t make the climate problem go away.

In addition, it still doesn’t solve the problems relating to the 4 billion people living some form of energy poverty: It has just ensured the continuation of bad energy humanism policy and that 2 billion women will suffer under the weight of their brutal daily lives.