A Tribute to Ron Gusek and Liberty Energy: The Steel-Spined Pragmatists

By Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant

In an era defined by the frantic, often unmoored pursuit of energy transitions—where the loudest voices are frequently the least acquainted with the brutal, beautiful physics of power generation—it is rare to encounter an operator who holds the line with such measured, unyielding clarity. I speak, of course, of Liberty Energy and Ron Gusek.

To watch them navigate the currents of the modern energy debate is to witness artisans working in the medium of hard energy reality. They understand that wishes do not power civilization; only the relentless, sophisticated application of engineering and grit can. Ron has been as steady as the man before him, Chris Wright. What a lineage.

We find ourselves in the midst of a robust industrial age where the shadows of “greenwishing” loom large. It is a time that demands a temperance of spirit and a refusal to be swayed by the siren songs of those who would dismantle our grid-based prosperity for the sake of an environmental purity that does not exist.

In this, Liberty and Gusek stand as a bulwark. They are, in every economic sense, defenders of the foundational structures and capital formation—the subterranean ironworks and the technical mastery of fracking that keep the lights of our nation burning.

They recognize what so many in the lobbying and policy classes have forgotten: the lifeblood of our comfort, our mobility, and our intellectual freedom is predicated upon the availability of affordable, reliable, and abundant energy.

To know Liberty and Ron’s work is to appreciate a specific brand of American resilience. It is not the loud, performative sort that permeates the cable news cycle, but the quiet, steel-spined pragmatism of a company and a leader who know exactly what it takes to drill, transport, and fuel the natural gas machine. They speak the language of the frac floor and the boardroom with equal facility, bridging the gap between the rough-and-tumble of the oil fields and the high-stakes theatre of the energy economy.

Like his former boss, Secretary of Energy Chris Wright, Ron provides a testament to the idea that true influence is not found in the ephemeral “trending” of policy, but in the enduring commitment to the proven, the functional, and the necessary.

I have spent 26 years peering into the abyss of our state and national energy policy, critiquing the fallacies of our time. This culture of catastrophism ignores the immense benefits of our natural resource wealth. In Liberty and Ron Gusek, I see kindred spirits who refuse to apologize for the extraction and use of hydrocarbons. They understand the profound moral weight of their position: that to turn away from these resources before their successors are truly ready—not just in name, but in actual scale—is to invite a cold, dark austerity that no amount of environmental rhetoric can warm.

There is a poetry in the oil patch, if one has the eyes to see it. It is a poetry of pressure and flow, of human ingenuity overcoming geological intransigence. It is the same rugged spirit that built the Interstate Highway System, the same ethos that drove the mid-century pioneers to lay the concrete, copper, and wireless infrastructure of our current greatness. Gusek continues to carry that energy torch, not as a symbol, but as an active, burning reality.

He certainly understands the stakes. He knows that the “shiny new promises”—what I call Greenwishing—often fail to deliver the gigawatts required to sustain a modern democracy.

As I look out from my own metaphorical lighthouse here on the shores of Lake Michigan, surrounded by the volumes of history, philosophy, and verse who are my friends, I am reminded that history is written by those who actually do things. The pundits do not write it, but by the engineers, the drillers, and the leaders who accept the heavy burden of providing for the collective, do. Liberty and Ron Gusek are such builders. He reminds us that the American energy engine is not merely an economic concern; it is the very anchor of our sovereignty and our standard of living.

For his steadfastness, for his articulate defense of the pragmatic, for his refusal to sacrifice the tangible for the theoretical, and for his work with Bettering Human Lives, I offer this salute. May there always be enough leaders of his caliber to ensure that when the winds die down and the sun sets, the fire remains lit. The “Daily Arc” of our nation’s progress requires men who are not afraid of the depth of the well, and in that regard, we are fortunate to have Liberty and Ron Gusek standing in the breach.

It is a privilege to stand in witness to their work and heritage. May his voice continue to ring out as a clear, resonant bell against the discordant energy noise of our time.