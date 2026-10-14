A Tribute to Sarah Montalbano: She Makes The Practical Case for Energy That Works

By Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant, Sheboygan, Wisconsin

Sarah Montalbano grew up in Wasilla, Alaska, an underpopulated place where energy is not an abstraction and where the distance between a policy idea and the people who live with it is short. That background shows in her work.

She writes and testifies about renewable energy, land use, grid reliability, and natural resource development with the steady attention of someone who has seen both the costs of locking up land and the costs of unreliable power. She has never been interested in slogans. Pragmatically, she is interested in whether electricity usage increases as temperatures drop and whether the bill remains within the range that ordinary households can afford.

She earned a B.S. in computer science from Montana State University, with minors in economics and data science. The educational combination is useful. Energy systems are technical, the incentives that shape them are economic, and the data needed to judge claims about cost and reliability are often scattered across utility filings, EIA tables, and state dockets.

Her credentials and affiliations are simply staggering. Before joining the Center of the American Experiment as a Policy Fellow, she was Policy Manager at the Alaska Policy Forum, where she covered energy, education, healthcare, and state fiscal issues. In particular, her writing on public lands and logging management in the Tongass National Forest appeared in The Wall Street Journal.

In addition, Montalbano was also a 2022 Robert L. Bartley Fellow in editorial features at the Journal. That fellowship is not handed out casually; it reflects the WSJ’s requirement that writers be able to write clearly under deadline for a demanding audience.

At the Center of the American Experiment, she has produced a steady stream of pieces on energy and environmental issues affecting Minnesota and North Dakota. She has argued that utilities should earn a profit only on the reliable portion of generation assets.

This point tracks the “Only Pay for What You Get Act” approach developed by others in the same network. Vertically integrated utilities have an incentive to build capacity that earns a regulated return whether or not it delivers power when it is most needed. Problematically, they pay either way.

Her report, Shattered Green Dreams: The Environmental Costs of Wind and Solar, lays out trade-offs that are usually left out of promotional material—mineral demand, wildlife impacts, and the simple fact that diffuse sources require far more acreage to produce the same output as a coal or natural gas plant.

She has noted that Minnesota’s Prairie Island nuclear plant has received approval to operate into the early 2050s, a sensible decision for a facility that supplies a substantial share of the state’s carbon-free electricity. At the same time, she has pointed out that state law still bars new nuclear construction, even as demand grows and coal plants close.

Frankly, that is the kind of concrete observation that separates a robust energy humanism from abstract target-setting. Extending an existing plant is useful; refusing to allow additional reliable capacity is a policy choice with consequences for reliability and cost.

Montalbano is also a Senior Fellow at the Independent Women’s Forum Center for Energy and Conservation and a StateBeat fellow with Young Voices. She has written for National Review, the Washington Examiner, RealClearEnergy, C3 Solutions, and other outlets.

More recently, she has served as Energy Policy Analyst at the Independence Institute in Colorado and as an analyst at Always On Energy Research—the geographic range—Alaska, the Upper Midwest, the Mountain West—matters.

She has written about federal rulemaking on renewables and public lands, about microreactors that could serve remote Alaskan communities, and about the gap between modeled net-zero pathways and the physical requirements for minerals, transmission, and firm capacity.

Her Alaska roots inform a particular skepticism of policies that treat large areas of the countryside as off-limits to responsible development. For example, the Tongass has the largest national forest in the United States and the largest intact temperate rainforest. Yet, the Roadless Rule restrictions have indiscriminately limited logging, mining, and road construction on millions of acres.

Ultimately, Montalbano’s work has highlighted the economic side of that balance rather than treating any additional activity as inherently destructive. The same practical orientation appears in her comments on critical minerals and the land-use requirements of the energy technologies that depend on them.

What stands out across her writing and testimony is a refusal to treat energy abundance as a problem to be managed downward. She has observed that energy projects exist to produce life-sustaining energy, not theoretical jobs, and that exaggerated “green” job counts do not substitute for megawatt-hours delivered on cold mornings.

These are not abstract points. They affect whether households in Minnesota, Colorado, or Alaska face higher rates while still relying on imported equipment and on natural gas or nuclear and coal plants that are being retired or blocked from expansion.

Energy humanism begins with the recognition that modern life—heat, refrigeration, clean water, manufacturing, hospitals, data centers—requires large amounts of reliable power. Policies that raise the cost of that power or reduce its availability inevitably harm the people least able to absorb the difference.

Montalbano’s background in computer science and economics, combined with her experience in state policy work, equips her to examine the incentives, the data, and the physical constraints rather than the preferred narrative. She has not claimed that every renewable project is worthless or that every fossil or nuclear plant is ideal. She has insisted that the trade-offs be measured and that reliability and cost remain first-order concerns. Cost/ benefit analysis remains essential to energy humanism for all.

That approach is useful in the Upper Midwest, where winter peaks are real and where coal and nuclear retirements have already tightened reserve margins. It is equally useful in Alaska, where remote communities face high costs and where resource development has long been constrained by blanket federal land designations.

Montalbano continues to publish on these questions through her Substack, Montalbano Mondays, and through the organizations she works with. Her pieces are short on rhetoric and long on the specific rules, rate cases, and resource plans that actually determine outcomes.

That is the kind of work that thankfully accumulates. Over time, it supplies the factual counterweight to discredited claims that intermittent sources can be scaled indefinitely without material, land, or reliability consequences, and to claims that existing reliable plants can be closed without replacements that perform the same function.

This Energy Humanist Thinks:

• Reliable, affordable energy is the practical environmentalism foundation of household budgets, industrial activity, and public health; policies that undermine either reliability or affordability require clearly stated justification.

• Land-use and material requirements of wind and solar are real constraints, not secondary details, and should be weighed against the performance of nuclear, natural gas, and other dispatchable sources.

• Utility regulation that rewards capacity regardless of reliability value unfairly transfers risk to ratepayers; aligning returns with actual performance is a straightforward improvement.

• Extending the life of existing nuclear plants while blocking new construction is an incomplete policy; regions that want low-carbon firm power need a path to add it.

• Resource development on public lands can be managed so that local communities benefit without treating every additional acre of access as some environmental loss; Alaska’s experience with the Tongass illustrates the tension.