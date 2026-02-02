A Tribute to Sterling Burnett and Heartland Institute: Practical Environmentalists with Clarity, Conviction, and Intellectual Vigor

By Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant

In the realm of environmental policy and climate discourse, few voices cut through the noise with the clarity, conviction, and intellectual rigor of the Heartland Institute and H. Sterling Burnett. As Director of the Arthur B. Robinson Center on Climate and Environmental Policy at the Institute, Burnett stands as a steadfast advocate for reason over alarmism, humanism over ideology, and practical solutions over utopian dreams.

Though our paths have crossed more in admiration from afar than in close collaboration, I hold immense respect for his work—a body of thought and action that challenges the status quo while championing human flourishing. In an era where environmental debates often devolve into polarized shouting matches, Burnett’s contributions remind us that actual progress stems from evidence, ethics, and empathy.

Burnett’s journey to prominence in policy circles is rooted in a solid academic foundation, one that uniquely equips him to bridge philosophy, science, and real-world application. Born and raised with a curiosity about the human condition and our place in the natural world, he earned an associate’s degree in arts and sciences from Eastfield Community College in 1984.

This laid the groundwork for his dual bachelor’s degrees—a B.B.A. in business and a B.A. in cultural anthropology—from Southern Methodist University in 1986. His anthropological lens, attuned to the diverse ways societies interact with their environments, informed his later graduate studies. At Bowling Green State University, he pursued a Master of Arts in 1991 and a Ph.D. in applied philosophy in 2001, specializing in environmental ethics. This specialization wasn’t a mere academic indulgence; it became the moral compass guiding his career, emphasizing ethical considerations in how we steward resources without sacrificing human dignity.

Professionally, Burnett’s trajectory has been marked by an unwavering commitment to principled advocacy. Before joining The Heartland Institute in 2014, he spent 21 years at the National Center for Policy Analysis, rising to the position of senior fellow in charge of environmental policy. There, he honed his skills in dissecting complex issues, from regulatory overreach to the economic impacts of green mandates.

His role extended beyond think tanks; he served on the Environment and Natural Resources Task Force for the Texas Comptroller’s e-Texas commission, influencing state-level policy with a focus on balanced resource management. Burnett’s leadership extends to conservation efforts as well—he was a former board member and past president of the Dallas Woods and Water Conservation Club, where he promoted sustainable outdoor practices that respect both nature and human enjoyment.

Today, at Heartland, Burnett wears multiple hats that amplify his influence. As director of the Arthur B. Robinson Center, he oversees research and initiatives that scrutinize climate policies through a lens of scientific skepticism and economic realism. He edits the Climate Change Weekly email, a vital newsletter that distills the latest developments, debunking myths and highlighting overlooked data. Additionally, as host of the Environment & Climate News Podcast, he engages listeners in thoughtful conversations with experts, fostering dialogue that transcends echo chambers.

His affiliations further underscore his broad impact: a senior fellow at the Texas Public Policy Foundation, an academic advisor for Collegians for a Constructive Tomorrow, an advisory board member for the Cornwall Alliance, and an advisor to the Energy, Natural Resources, and Agricultural Task Force at the American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC). These roles position him at the intersection of education, faith-based environmentalism, and legislative strategy, where he advocates for policies that prioritize freedom and innovation.

At the heart of The Heartland Institute and Burnett’s philosophy is a profound critique of what they sees as the anti-humanist underpinnings of climate alarmism and Net Zero agendas. They argues that these movements, often cloaked in moral urgency, impose global-scale burdens that disproportionately harm the vulnerable. Instead, They champion “energy humanism”—a vision that places human well-being at the forefront.

They advocate for a “Best of the Above” approach to energy, rejecting the dogmatic push for renewables until they can stand on their own merits: unsubsidized, profitable, and compatible with diverse energy sources. Their disdain for the “climate change arrogance” in renewable energy advocacy stems from a belief that real progress requires collaboration, not exclusion. Nuclear energy, tiny modular reactors (SMRs), holds a starring role in their future outlook, offering abundant, reliable power that supports AI advancements and even carbon reductions without crippling economies.

The Heartland Institute and Burnett’s humanism shines brightest in their focus on global energy poverty. They call for an end to paternalistic attitudes toward developing regions, especially Africa, urging support for economic development and infrastructure without condescending oversight. They highlight the plight of women in energy-poor communities, who bear the brunt of indoor air pollution from traditional fuels and the drudgery of manual labor without electricity.

For both the Institute and Burnett, alleviating these injustices isn’t about virtue signaling; it’s about upholding principles of energy sanity—abundant supply, reliability, robust infrastructure, economic growth, human health, and sound capital formation through profits and prudent debt management. They envisions a united “energy sanity committee” of like-minded thinkers working cohesively to counter the billions poured into opposing PR, lobbying, and policy efforts.

In respecting Burnett’s and Heartland’s work, I see a mirror to my own convictions: a shared commitment to truth over hysteria, innovation over imposition. Their total writings and podcasts don’t just inform; they inspire action, reminding us that environmental policy should elevate humanity rather than subjugate it. As we navigate the challenges of our time, figures like H. Sterling Burnett are indispensable—guardians of reason in a storm of sensationalism.

Here’s to the Heartland instiute and Sterling continued impact; may their voice echo louder in the halls of policy and public discourse.