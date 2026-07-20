A Tribute to Steve Everley: Steady Handed, Energy Realist, Promoting Human Flourishing

By Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant, Sheboygan, WI

Steve Everley is one of those rare professionals who has spent more than a decade and a half doing the unglamorous, essential work of keeping American energy grounded in facts rather than fashion. As Senior Managing Director in FTI Consulting’s Energy & Natural Resources practice, he helps companies, coalitions, and policymakers navigate the real risks and real opportunities of our energy system. Carbon capture and storage. Nuclear power. Hydraulic fracturing. Pipelines. Infrastructure. Climate policy that actually works in the physical world. That is his daily beat.

He came to it the right way. A University of Kansas history graduate with highest distinction and honors, Everley cut his teeth as an energy policy advisor to former Speaker Newt Gingrich at the American Enterprise Institute and American Solutions. There, he helped shape grassroots campaigns on federal regulatory issues, utility policy, and offshore energy. He co-authored the energy chapter in Gingrich’s 2010 book To Save America. Those were the years when the country was still arguing whether we should even try to produce more of our own energy. Everley was already on the side of production, security, and common sense.

In 2011, he joined FTI Consulting. From there, he became a senior advisor and effective public voice for Energy In Depth, the Independent Petroleum Association of America’s nationally recognized research and education program. For years, Energy In Depth and people like Everley did the patient, often thankless work of answering the exaggerated claims about hydraulic fracturing with actual science, actual community outcomes, and actual economic results.

When the documentaries and evening news painted fracking as a public-health catastrophe, Everley and his colleagues kept putting the studies, the data, and the revitalized towns in the news. Over time, the worst claims lost force. Public opinion shifted. Local bans faded. The shale revolution delivered manufacturing jobs, blue-collar wages, energy security, and the ability to help allies when global supplies were disrupted. That did not happen by accident. It happened because people kept telling the truth when it was unpopular.

Today, Everley’s portfolio has broadened with the times, but the method remains the same. He develops communications strategies for upstream oil and gas, utilities, refining, chemicals, and pipelines. He works on investor engagement and ESG approaches for the nuclear industry that treat nuclear as the reliable, low-carbon baseload source it actually is, not as a political talking point.

He tracks the practical progress of carbon capture—not as a silver bullet or a greenwashing exercise, but as a technology that might reduce emissions from existing industry and, through enhanced oil recovery, unlock additional domestic oil production that would otherwise stay in the ground. He watches what is actually being built.

When project announcements lean heavily on renewables, hydrogen, or nuclear in the press releases, Everley notes the equipment orders and the construction schedules. Often, the steel going into the ground is still gas-fired, because that is what keeps the lights on while the rest of the system catches up.

This is the opposite of ideology. It is energy humanism in practice. Reliable, affordable energy is not a luxury for the already comfortable. It is the foundation of modern life—clean water, medicine, food production, communications, and the chance for people in places like Africa, Appalachia, or the industrial Midwest to improve their circumstances.

Policies that deliberately constrain supply while demanding more electricity for data centers, manufacturing, and electrification are not progressive. They are anti-human.

Everley has a gift for pointing this out without drama. He lays out the record: New York’s pipeline resistance and the higher prices and reliability risks that followed; Upstate NY sitting on natural gas riches of Utica Basin by banning fracking; and, the premature closing of Indian Point Nuclear Power Plant.

Overall, the market’s continued preference for natural gas despite years of “stranded asset” predictions; the bipartisan recognition that nuclear capacity must grow if we are serious about both emissions and reliability; the role of U.S. LNG when global supplies tighten.

I have followed and curated Everley’s work for years because it is consistently useful. He does not traffic in apocalyptic forecasts or utopian technology timelines. He deals in permitting realities, capital markets, construction timelines, and the difference between what is said at conferences and what is happening in the field. In an era when billions are spent every year to shape the narrative around energy, that kind of clear-eyed communications work is a public service.

There is a particular value in someone who understands both the political theater in Washington and the operational realities of the energy business. Everley has lived in that intersection long enough to know that slogans do not generate megawatts.

Permits, capital, steel, and skilled labor do. He has helped clients and coalitions speak in language that investors, regulators, and the public can actually evaluate. That is harder than it looks, and rarer than it should be.

Energy sanity requires more than engineers and geologists. It requires people who can translate the physical and economic facts into the public square without apology or exaggeration. Steve Everley has been doing that work with consistency and quiet competence for a long time. He has helped defend the technologies that delivered American energy abundance.

He continues to push for the practical tools—nuclear, natural gas, modern infrastructure—that will be needed as demand rises. And he does it without the self-congratulation that so often accompanies energy commentary.

In the long fight for energy plentitude, low cost, and fairness, the voices that matter most are the ones that stay grounded. Steve Everley is one of those voices. He has earned the respect of people who care about results over rhetoric. He deserves this tribute, and the energy conversation is better for his steady presence.