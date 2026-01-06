A Tribute to Steve Goreham: A Longtime Ally and Friend of Energy Realism

By Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant

Steve Goreham is a leading voice of common sense in today’s contentious energy and climate debates. A successful businessman with an MBA from the University of Chicago and decades of real-world experience as an engineer and executive—including roles at Fortune 100 companies—Steve brings a rare blend of practical insight, rigorous research, and unflinching clarity to discussions often clouded by ideology. His passion for truth has produced four essential primers that cut through the noise: Climatism!: Science, Common Sense, and the 21st Century’s Hottest Topic (2010), The Mad, Mad, Mad World of Climatism (2012), Outside the Green Box: Rethinking Sustainable Development (2017), and his latest bestseller, Green Breakdown: The Coming Renewable Energy Failure (2023). These books, with their sharp analysis, humor, data-driven arguments, and over 100,000 copies in print, continue to arm readers with the tools to challenge prevailing narratives and think independently.

As Executive Director of the Climate Science Coalition of America and a policy advisor to organizations like The Heartland Institute and the CO2 Coalition, Steve remains a tireless advocate for rational energy policy. He is outspoken and proactive, frequently appearing on radio and television—including Coast to Coast AM—and contributing columns to RealClearEnergy, MasterResource, and WorldNetDaily. In 2025 alone, he has penned timely pieces exposing the crumbling Paris Climate Agreement on its 10th anniversary, the impracticality of Net Zero goals amid surging demand for AI data centers, local opposition to renewable mandates, the resurgence of nuclear power, and the broader failures of the green energy transition.

Steve embodies the principles that define true energy realism—principles I share deeply, often expressed in my own “Heins Sightings” on energy humanism. Like many of allied, he views climate alarmism and the rush to Net Zero not as science, but as anti-humanism on a global scale—policies that prioritize abstract ideals over the real needs of people, especially the world’s most vulnerable. He won’t endorse renewables until they stand on their own: subsidy-free, profitable, and able to compete without the arrogance that dismisses reliable sources like fossil fuels and nuclear. The renewables community doesn’t play well with other energy sources because of its climate change arrogance.

Steve champions “energy humanism” and a “best-of-the-above” approach, advocating tirelessly for the eradication of energy poverty worldwide, ensuring abundant, reliable power reaches every corner of the globe—just as we believe in “Best of the Above” to end all forms of energy poverty. He insists we stop treating Africa like a child and instead support its economic development, infrastructure, and communications.

Steve has long highlighted how energy poverty disproportionately harms women—exposing them to indoor air pollution from traditional fuels and the grueling labor of life without electricity. These are not abstract concerns; they are moral imperatives that drive his work and align with our calls to address the dangers of internal air pollution and the extra labor burdens on women without reliable electricity.

Nuclear energy, including small modular reactors (SMRs), holds a prominent place in Steve’s vision for the future—essential for powering AI advancements, reducing emissions where practical, and delivering clean, dense energy without compromise. In recent commentaries, he has celebrated the nuclear resurgence, noting restarts of shuttered plants, new deployments of SMRs for data centers and other applications, and the potential for nuclear to help eradicate energy poverty for the nearly 700 million people without access to electricity.

Above all, Steve stands for the principles of energy sanity: abundant energy, reliability, robust infrastructure, economic development, human health, and responsible capital formation through profits and prudent debt management—principles his allies long promoted. He argues for the voices of sanity must unite more closely, pooling resources to counter the billions spent annually on alarmist PR, lobbying, and policy advocacy, much like many energy sanity committees who advocate working together more effectively.

Even as we close 2025, Steve Goreham remains more active than ever—speaking at conferences, writing incisive articles, and engaging in public discourse with the same vigor and wit that have defined his career. He continues to expose the weaknesses in green energy transitions, predict their likely failures, and call for sensible policies grounded in science and economics. Steve is more than an author or speaker—he is a steadfast friend and ally to those fighting for rational, human-centered energy policy. His ongoing contributions inspire clearer thinking and bolder action in so many of us.

We are fortunate to have him in this shared battle, and his voice is needed now more than ever.