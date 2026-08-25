The Word Merchant

The Word Merchant

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John Shanahan
8h

Stephen Heins writes about real heroes in the fossil fuels energy field and the surreal alarmists.

For thirty years, I have done the same for pioneers in conventional and advance nuclear power field.

These heroes are what make America great. The extreme green alarmists can destroy our country.

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