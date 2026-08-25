A Tribute to Steve Reese: Oklahoma’s Steady Voice for Energy Sanity

By Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant, Sheboygan, Wisconsin

Out here in the Midwest, we still know the difference between folks who talk a good game and those who have spent a lifetime in the trenches making things work. Steve Reese belongs squarely in the second camp. For more than four decades he has lived the practical realities of American oil and gas—from the wellhead to the burner tip—while too many others chased slogans, greenwishes and subsidies.

In an industry too often talked about by people who have never negotiated a contract or audited a gas plant, Reese has been the quiet, reliable energy authority who gets it done.

Born and raised in the energy culture of Oklahoma, Reese cut his teeth at Getty and Texaco before striking out on his own in 1994. That year he founded Reese Energy Consulting, building a lean, expert team with offices in Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Houston, Dallas, and Fort Worth. The firm has never been about empire-building or flashy press releases.

It has been about one hard-earned skill set: helping independent producers, midstream companies, and end-users squeeze more value out of the molecules they produce, transport, and sell. Over the years, that work has touched every major U.S. basin and extended into Mexico. Reese and his people have managed thousands of natural gas transactions involving billions of cubic feet.

They have audited more than five billion cubic feet of gas per day over a decade and recovered more than twenty million dollars for producers who were being shorted on price, fees, or measurement. Those are not theoretical numbers. They are real money that stayed in the pockets of the people who actually produce the energy America needs.

At the same time, Reese launched Reese Energy Training. His courses—Natural Gas Basics, Gas Midstream and NGL Basics, Gas Processing Agreements—have reached more than ten thousand industry professionals. In an era when too many young people enter the business with more ideology than experience, Reese has insisted on teaching the energy fundamentals the old-fashioned way: how gas is measured, how processing plants actually work, how contracts are written and negotiated, and why the details matter.

He has taken that same clear-eyed teaching on the road to groups like the Oklahoma Marginal Well Commission, the National Royalty Association, the Kansas Independent Oil and Gas Association, the Natural Gas Society of Oklahoma, and the Permian Basin Gas Society. When the industry needed someone who could explain the real world without apology or jargon, Steve Reese showed up.

He has never been content to stay only in the conference room or the classroom. Reese has become a respected voice on LinkedIn, where tens of thousands of followers find his posts free of the usual corporate fluff. He is a frequent guest on energy podcasts, including Stuart Turley’s Energy News Beat and the Sandstone Group platforms, where he talks plainly about LNG markets, data-center demand, pipeline constraints, and the simple truth that abundant, reliable natural gas remains the backbone of American prosperity. In an age of greenwishing and policy theater, that kind of steady energy realism is rare and valuable.

The energy humanist in me sees something deeper in Reese’s work. Energy poverty and its many cousins are still a daily reality for billions of people around the world.

Women and children still carry the heaviest burden of hauling water and firewood, dirty cooking fuels, polluted interior air and unreliable power. The only serious path out of that poverty runs through more energy, not less—through the full toolkit of natural gas, oil, nuclear, and whatever else can be made reliable and profitable without permanent subsidies.

Reese has spent his career making the American side of that equation work better. Every contract he improves, every plant he helps optimize, every young professional he teaches is a quiet contribution to the larger project of energy abundance. That is energy sanity in action.

Personal trials have tested him as well. In recent years, the Reese family walked through the loss of their daughter Angelina and Steve’s own serious health battles, including cancer, heart failure, and the long road toward a kidney transplant. In 2024, the Natural Gas and Energy Association of Oklahoma presented him with a Lifetime Achievement Award. He accepted it on behalf of his staff, his clients, and the friends who had sustained the family through hard seasons. That kind of gratitude, humilty and resilience is the same character that has marked his professional life. He does not pretend the work is easy or the road smooth. He keeps showing up.

This Energy Humanist Thinks:

Steve Reese reminds us that the energy industry is still built by people who understand molecules, contracts, capital formation and cash flow more than they understand press releases. His record shows what happens when expertise is placed in service of producers and midstream operators rather than political narratives. In a time when too many voices treat natural gas as a temporary inconvenience on the way to some pure and perfect future, Reese treats it as the practically environmental, low-cost, high-reliability fuel it actually is. That is the difference between energy humanism and energy ideology.

He has also shown that teaching the next generation the fundamentals is not optional. You cannot manage what you do not understand, and you cannot improve what you have never measured. Ten thousand professionals who have sat through his courses carry a little more of that practical knowledge into the field. Multiply that across basins and companies, and the cumulative effect is real. Market worthy energy and environment trades must be able to measure and verify what is being and sold using strict accounting.

Finally, Reese’s life quietly undercuts the caricature of the oil-and-gas man as somehow separate from ordinary American values. He is a husband and father from Edmond, Oklahoma, who has buried a child, fought illness, and still found the strength to keep building.

That is the kind of character the Midwest in me recognizes and respects.

America’s energy future will not be secured by those who only critique from the sidelines. It will be secured by people who have spent decades buried in the details—negotiating the contracts, auditing the meters, training the workforce, and speaking plainly about what actually works.

Steve Reese has been doing that energy sanity work for more than forty years. The rest of us who care about energy abundance, reliability, and human flourishing are better off because he has.

Stephen Heins

The Word Merchant

stephenheins@Substack.com

Sheboygan, Wisconsin

steve@heins.net • 920-917-8644

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