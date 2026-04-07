The Word Merchant

The Word Merchant

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Tim Small's avatar
Tim Small
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Thanks for this. Susan Crockford stands on the opposite end of a spectrum from the Atlantic contributor with an Ivy bioscience PhD who wrote a silly piece a couple years ago based on a study of grizzly bones in California. The study, which I dug up and read, indicated that pre-colonial bears in Cali had eaten more forage, particularly berries, etc. Of course that stuff is still part of their typical diet. But the ‘money shot’ was that the introduction of cattle had changed the grizzly diet - an observation that must’ve been hard to miss, given the sophisticated hi-tech analysis the original study’s authors brought to bear (no pun).

But the Atlantic writer took the ball and ran with it in a transparently slanted direction, leaving her own dietary preferences - likely meatless - lurking just offstage. Two excluded points were glaring for their absence, and undermined the slanted interpretation, at least for anyone who bothered to think about it for an extra few seconds. First of all, it stands to reason that Natives and the other creatures sharing the precolonial grizzly landscape would’ve developed effective bear detection and avoidance sensitivities over millennia. Secondly, imported livestock and grazers would lack same, and thus present the bears with a rich and previously unavailable food source. That the bears took full advantage, probably leading to a bit of a population surge, and therefore incurred the deadly wrath of ranchers and vaqueros / cowboys as a result, seems likely.

None of that was articulated in the article. The emphasis was misplaced instead on the ecological depredations of colonialism. This was dated to the Cabrillo expedition that originally explored the California coast in 1539. The problem from there was twofold. No settlement of what is now the US state of California occurred for another 230 years; a few shipwrecked sailors came and went, but that was it. Settlement of places north of San Diego was marginal and sparse until about 1800. Secondly, the bone samples the original study were based on were not particularly numerous, with very few (less than 5, as I recall) dated to the immediate post-Cabrillo decades. The whole thing was a cock-up that diminished the author, her conclusions, and the magazine they were published in. It read like a puff piece for teddy bears. But it got traction and a similar article came out in the Smithsonian magazine shortly thereafter.

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