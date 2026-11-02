A Tribute to Ted Nordhaus: The Ecomodernist Who Demanded Environmentalism Die, So Abundance Could Live

By Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant, Sheboygan, Wisconsin

Ted Nordhaus, born in 1965, is a rare figure in the American energy and environment conversation: an insider who turned on the movement that shaped him and insisted it had become incapable of solving the problems it claimed to own.

He is founder and president of the Breakthrough Institute, which he co-founded with Michael Shellenberger around 2003. From that perch, he has argued, with unusual consistency, that climate policy should center on increased public funding for technological innovation so that clean energy becomes cheap, rather than on making fossil energy expensive through caps, prices, or regulations.

He has treated nuclear power and shale gas as environmental goods, not liabilities, and he has said plain things about the limits of planetary-boundaries rhetoric and the politics of fear. That combination has made him compelling to anyone who prefers results to rituals.

Nordhaus comes from a family already steeped in energy law and economics. His father, Robert R. Nordhaus, served as general counsel of the U.S. Department of Energy and earlier helped draft foundational statutes, including the Energy Reorganization Act of 1974, which created the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, and Section 111(d) of the Clean Air Act. His uncle was Yale economist William Nordhaus, who spent decades integrating climate into long-run macroeconomic models and shared the 2018 Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences. His sister Hannah Nordhaus is an environmental journalist and author of The Beekeeper’s Lament. Ted himself earned a BA in history from UC Berkeley.

He spent years inside the progressive environmental world—Public Interest Research Groups, the Sierra Club, Environmental Defense, Clean Water Action, water-policy coalitions in California, and opinion research. He was not an outsider throwing stones; he was a practitioner who decided the tools no longer fit the job.

In 2004, he and Shellenberger published the essay “The Death of Environmentalism: Global Warming Politics in a Post-Environmental World.” The core claim was blunt: modern environmentalism, shaped by the command-and-control successes of the 1970s, had become a special interest incapable of dealing with climate change. It should “die” so that a new politics could be born—one focused on technological innovation, public investment, and a politics of shared hope rather than fear.

The paper received front-page coverage in the New York Times and elsewhere. Carl Pope, then Sierra Club executive director, called it unclear, unfair, and divisive and said it contained factual errors. Adam Werbach, a former Sierra Club president, praised the arguments.

Greenpeace’s John Passacantando noted the fascinating data but faulted the “over-the-top” delivery. Matthew Yglesias observed that the authors made a persuasive case for shifting from a politics of fear to one of shared hope, and that the piece was more convincing on rhetoric than some of its critics allowed. The essay did not kill environmentalism, but it forced a debate that has not ended.

Three years later, the pair published Break Through: From the Death of Environmentalism to the Politics of Possibility. Time magazine named them Heroes of the Environment in 2008 and called the book prescient for arguing that climate policy should focus on making clean energy cheap rather than making fossil fuels expensive.

The Wall Street Journal noted that an optimistic outlook embracing economic dynamism would do more for the environment than another UN report or prize. Critics charged that the authors prioritized technological innovation and capital over systemic inequalities and environmental justice. Nordhaus and Shellenberger kept writing.

They produced positive analyses of nuclear energy and shale gas and critiqued planetary-boundaries frameworks. They argued that public spending on innovation would raise environmental quality, economic growth, and quality of life.

Shellenberger later left Breakthrough over what Nordhaus described as significant differences in political strategy, policy priorities, and personal style. Nordhaus stayed and built the institute into a research center focused on energy, conservation, and food and farming.

In 2015, Nordhaus joined seventeen other scholars, scientists, and advocates in An Ecomodernist Manifesto. The document offered an affirmative vision: both human prosperity and an ecologically vibrant planet are possible and inseparable.

The path is continued modernization—intensifying agriculture, energy production, and settlement so that land and resources are used more intensively, thereby decoupling human well-being from environmental destruction and leaving more room for nature. It rejected the idea that societies must “harmonize with nature” to avoid collapse and affirmed that knowledge and technology, applied with wisdom, can produce a good Anthropocene.

Critics called it a naïve technological fantasy or an apology for nuclear and intensive agriculture; supporters saw a practical alternative to apocalyptic framing and soft-energy utopianism. Nordhaus has described ecomodernism as a reaction to the environmental movement’s doomsaying, moralizing about consumption, and insistence on limits that ignore what technology has already achieved.

Breakthrough’s practical work has followed the same logic. Nordhaus has been among the early public voices making the environmental case for nuclear power. He and colleagues have published on how to make nuclear cheap, testified before the House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on nuclear expansion and licensing reform (noting his father’s role in creating the NRC), and argued that without nuclear there is no credible path to stabilizing global emissions while meeting rising demand from a population heading toward nine or ten billion.

On shale gas, he has pointed to the U.S. emissions reductions achieved by displacing coal and to the federal research role in the technology’s development. He has been critical of cap-and-trade and carbon pricing as primary strategies, arguing they cannot scale globally when poor countries need more energy, not less, and when clean alternatives remain expensive.

The institute has advocated higher public investment in research, development, demonstration, and early commercialization so that clean technologies can compete without permanent subsidies. Recent writings, including pieces around the Inflation Reduction Act and subsequent policy shifts, stress “policy built to last”—approaches robust to election cycles—and participation in the broader abundance conversation that prioritizes building, permitting reform, and technological progress over obstruction.

Nordhaus has never claimed environmentalism should ignore pollution or habitat. He has argued that the movement’s institutional DNA, shaped by 1970s successes, is ill-suited to climate, energy abundance, and human development challenges. He has been willing to offend allies; he has said he will not apologize for it.

Breakthrough operates as an independent research center (with a roughly $5 million annual budget in recent years, a staff of the mid-twenties, and funding primarily from foundations rather than industry). It has expanded into nuclear innovation, food and agriculture, and regulatory reform. As of late 2025, Nordhaus moved from executive director to president, with Alex Trembath taking the executive director role, and Nordhaus continued to set strategic direction.

For those who measure energy policy by reliability, cost, human flourishing, and the practical capacity to end energy poverty, Nordhaus’s record is straightforward. He identified early that climate is fundamentally a technology and infrastructure problem, not solely a pollution or moral problem.

He treated nuclear and the shale revolution as assets that reduce emissions and raise living standards. He rejected the premise that prosperity and environmental quality must be traded off, and Nordhaus has insisted that innovation, not scarcity rhetoric, is the workable path.

That is Ted Nordhaus’ long-time energy humanism in practice: abundant, low-cost, reliable energy as the foundation for health, development, and fairness, delivered by the best of the above rather than by ideology.

This Energy Humanist Thinks:

• Make clean energy cheap through targeted public investment in innovation; do not rely on permanent subsidies or making fossil energy prohibitively expensive.

• Nuclear power and natural gas have delivered measurable emissions reductions and energy abundance; treat them as environmental tools.

• Environmentalism’s command-and-control heritage is ill-suited to climate and global energy needs; politics of hope and technological possibility outperform politics of fear.

• Intensifying production (agriculture, energy, settlement) can spare land and nature while raising human well-being.

• Energy Policy must be robust across election cycles and prioritize reliability, cost, and development over arbitrary targets or narrative control.

• Human prosperity and a vibrant planet are compatible; the evidence is modernization, not retreat.