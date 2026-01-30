A Tribute to Terry Etam: “The Most Influential Voice in the Oil Patch”

By Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant

Terry Etam stands as one of the most compelling and influential voices in the modern energy sector, particularly within the Canadian oil and gas landscape. With more than twenty-five years of hands-on experience spanning production, trading, storage, and transportation, he has not only lived the industry from the inside but has emerged as its most articulate defender and clearest-eyed critic. Described by peers as an industry thought leader and “the most influential voice in the oil patch,” Etam’s contributions extend far beyond the boardrooms and field operations where his career began.

Through his writing—first on his personal platform Public Energy Number One and later as a prominent columnist for the widely read BOE Report—he has educated, challenged, and inspired thousands of readers to rethink energy policy, economics, and reality in an era of intense ideological polarization.

Etam’s journey in energy began in the trenches of Canada’s dynamic hydrocarbon sector. Over decades based primarily in Calgary, he held executive-level roles that gave him a panoramic view of the business. He navigated the complexities of commodity trading, managed storage logistics, optimized transportation networks, and contributed to production strategies in one of the world’s most resource-rich yet politically fraught regions. This breadth of practical expertise—rarely combined with strong communicative skills—set him apart early on. Unlike many who rise through corporate ranks and then retreat into silence, Etam chose to step into the public arena, armed with facts, data, and a no-nonsense style that cut through the noise.

His transition to writing marked a pivotal evolution.

On Public Energy Number One, he initially offered “hardcore” analyses of energy markets, policy missteps, and technological realities. Readers found a voice that refused to pander to extremes—neither the unchecked boosterism of some industry insiders nor the dogmatic rejection of fossil fuels by environmental activists. Instead, Etam advocated for what he termed “energy literacy”: a grounded understanding that energy is life itself, that hydrocarbons remain indispensable for global prosperity, and that the path forward lies in pragmatic innovation rather than ideological purism.

This philosophy crystallized in his bestselling book, The End of Fossil Fuel Insanity: Clearing the Air Before Cleaning the Air. The work became a touchstone for those seeking reasoned arguments against hasty energy transitions that ignore economic, geopolitical, and humanitarian consequences. Through clear prose and rigorous evidence, Etam dismantled myths, highlighted the unintended harms of certain “green” policies, and made the case for responsible stewardship of conventional energy resources while acknowledging the need for cleaner technologies.

At the BOE Report, Etam’s columns became a staple for industry professionals, policymakers, and informed citizens alike. His pieces—ranging from weekly wanderings on global trends to deep dives into Canadian pipelines, grid stability, geopolitical shifts, and even cross-country observations—consistently delivered sharp insights. He writes about everything from the shocking scale of tradespeople shortages to China’s explosive energy consumption path, from the folly of European energy complacency to the enduring centrality of oil and natural gas amid changing global alliances. His December 2025 column on geopolitical landscape shifts underscored a core theme: hydrocarbons “remain key to everything,” a reality that ideologically rigid regulations often overlook at great peril. Etam’s writing style—witty, direct, occasionally irreverent—made complex topics accessible without dumbing them down. He encouraged readers to laugh at absurdities while confronting uncomfortable truths.

What truly elevated Etam to thought-leader status was his ability to bridge divides. In an industry often caricatured as backward or villainous, he humanized the people behind the production: engineers, rig workers, traders, and executives who deliver the energy that powers modern civilization. He pushed back against narratives that painted fossil fuels as inherently evil, instead framing them as a bridge to a more abundant, cleaner future—one that includes renewables but does not pretend they can replace hydrocarbons overnight. His appearances on podcasts, such as discussions on Canadian pipelines and grid reliability, amplified these messages to broader audiences. Colleagues praised his rugged individualism and refusal to bow to conventional wisdom, whether from government bureaucrats or corporate echo chambers.

Etam’s influence is measurable in the loyalty of his readership and the ripple effects of his ideas. Professionals in the “oil patch” often cite his columns as must-reads for staying grounded amid hype cycles. He has shaped conversations on energy security, methane regulations, AI’s role in resource extraction, and the pitfalls of overzealous decarbonization mandates. By insisting on evidence over emotion, he has helped foster a more mature dialogue about energy’s role in society. In a time when public opinion on energy swings wildly—driven by headlines rather than facts—Etam has been a steadying force, reminding us that prosperity depends on affordable, reliable energy, and that demonizing proven systems risks hardship for billions.

Beyond his professional legacy, Etam represents something rarer: a communicator who combines deep insider knowledge with outsider courage. He has never shied from calling out nonsense, whether in policy, media, or industry complacency. His work reminds us that energy debates are not abstract; they affect jobs, affordability, national security, and human welfare. As the world grapples with chaotic transitions—geopolitical tensions, supply chain vulnerabilities, and the promise and peril of new technologies—voices like Terry Etam’s remain essential. He has cleared the air on countless issues, providing clarity where confusion reigns.

In celebrating Terry Etam, we honor not just a veteran of the energy business, but a writer, thinker, and advocate who has dedicated himself to truth-telling in one of the most contentious fields of our time. His quarter-century of experience, distilled into columns, a influential book, and public discourse, has left an indelible mark. The energy world is better informed, more resilient, and perhaps a little less insane because of his contributions. As challenges mount in the years ahead, his legacy endures as a beacon for rational, evidence-based approaches to one of humanity’s most vital endeavors: powering our world responsibly and abundantly.