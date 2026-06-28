A Tribute to the Village of Kohler: a Center of Wisconsin History

By Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant

The morning air off Lake Michigan carried a crisp, familiar promise as I set out on my E-Trike, the electric-assist hum matching the steady, rhythmic cadence of my own thoughts. At almost 82 years of age, these long rides—covering thirty miles today—are more than Saturday ride; they are a form of “sedentary wandering,” a way to survey the landscape of my home and Wisconsin while my mind travels across the broader vistas of history, industry, and the human spirit.

My destination was the Village of Kohler, a place that occupies a singular place in Wisconsin’s consciousness and serves as a profound case study of the complexities of progress.

As I approached the village, I was struck, as I always am, by the architectural gravitas of the area. Capturing a moment of quiet reflection, the stately, ivy-clad office edifice in stands as a testament to an era of manufacturing where industry was built to endure for generations, much like the stone and mortar that house it.

It is a striking sight—the way the greenery clings to the structure, softening the hard lines of industry with the inevitable, patient embrace of nature. It brings to mind the lessons I often ponder in my own work on “Energy Humanism”: the necessity of creating systems that are reliable, durable, and integrated into the lives of the people they serve.

The Village of Kohler is, perhaps more than any other locale in our corner of the state, a study in contradictions. It is a place of immense beauty and manicured perfection—home to world-class golf courses that draw enthusiasts from every corner of the globe. Yet, it is rooted in the gritty, essential work of manufacturing.

One cannot reflect on the history of this village without confronting its past. The strikes that scarred its history were not, as has noted before, the most proud moments in its narrative, yet they are an inseparable part of the tapestry. They remind us that the story of development is never a straight, unblemished line. It is a human story, filled with the friction of competing interests, the weight of labor, and the evolving definition of what we owe to one another in an industrial society.

As I made my way through the village, the contrast between the quiet majesty of the landscape and the intensity of the Kohler’s industrial legacy felt particularly sharp. My own life has been one of transitions—a “late bloomer” who found his voice in the later chapters of life, much like how the landscape of Kohler has shifted from raw production to a curated, scenic destination.

Seeing the rustic charm of the clubhouse, where I paused to enjoy a moment of connection with the staff, I felt a sense of grounding. Gold, after all, was a large of my younger Heins. It is in these simple interactions, during these long, quiet rides, that I find the energy to continue my own “Daily Arc” project, synthesizing a lifetime of observations into something that might endure.

The green acreage, spanning hundreds of thousands of acres, acts as the village’s center, a deliberate choice of stewardship in the midst of commerce. There is a lesson here in power density and land use—a topic I frequently explore in my writing. The village demonstrates that industry need not be a blight on the land of a curse on America; when managed with foresight and elegance, it can coexist in an uneasy yet functional harmony with the environment.

It is a delicate balance, one that we are all tasked with maintaining as we look toward the future of our state and our nation’s energy policy and the world’s energy humanism.

As I sit back in my study, surrounded by my library of countless volumes, I find that my thoughts lately drift back to these rides. The Village of Kohler is more than just a place on a map; it is a monument to the ambition of the American Midwest. It represents the desire to build something that lasts, something that shapes the world around it. Whether through the golf courses that challenge the masters of the game or the faucets and fixtures that grace the homes of millions, the village has made an indelible mark.

It is easy to admire the polish of a place like Kohler, but it is far more rewarding to look beneath the surface. To see the human hands that built it, the conflicts that shaped its labor practices, and the generations of families who defined its community. It is a place of power, yes, but also a place of fragility.

My ride today was a reminder of why I continue to write—to capture these nuances, to distill the experience of our existence into words, and to keep the conversation moving forward, one mile, one year and one stanza at a time.

The Word Merchant continues his work, and the Village of Kohler, with all its complexities, remains one of the most compelling chapters in the ongoing story of Wisconsin.