A Tribute to Thomas Shepstone: Champion of Energy Sanity and Human Flourishing

By Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant

In the trenches of the energy wars—where alarmist rhetoric clashes with the unyielding demands of human progress—few allies stand as tall and steadfast as Thomas Shepstone. As my fellow energy humanist, coauthor, and unwavering comrade in the fight for energy sanity, Tom has been more than a collaborator; he’s been a beacon of reason in an era dominated by what can only be described as anti-humanism masquerading as environmental virtue.

Over the past five years, we’ve coauthored and co-promoted pieces that cut through the noise of climate hysteria, from critiques of subsidized renewables to blueprints for abundant, reliable power that lifts billions out of poverty. His LinkedIn endorsement of my work as a senior business analyst and energy writer—praising my ability to “bridge technology and policy with unflinching clarity”—mirrors the mutual respect that’s fueled our joint efforts on platforms like The Word Merchant, Power for the U.S.A., and Dick Storm’s ProBizBlog, where we’ve dissected everything from New York’s botched energy mandates to the global imperative for “best of the above” solutions.

Tom Shepstone isn’t just a voice in the wilderness; he’s a builder, a researcher, and a relentless advocate whose career spans decades of defending practical energy against ideological overreach. As president of Shepstone Management Company, Inc., a Northeastern Pennsylvania-based firm specializing in planning, research, economic development, and community engagement, Tom has consulted for communities across New York, Pennsylvania, and beyond, ensuring that energy decisions serve people, not agendas.

His roots trace back to a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Economics from Penn State University, where he honed a pragmatic worldview that views energy not as a zero-sum battle but as the lifeblood of prosperity. From his early days testifying before bodies like the Pennsylvania House of Representatives on sustainable water and resource development to his leadership in groundwater protection initiatives, Tom’s work has always prioritized infrastructure that endures.

But it’s in the arena of energy sanity where Tom truly shines—a domain where he embodies the five principles we both hold dear: abundant energy to fuel innovation and AI’s voracious demands; reliability to prevent blackouts that weaken economies; adequate infrastructure to connect the grid’s arteries; economic development that creates jobs and wealth; and capital formation through smart profits and debt management, free from the crutch of endless subsidies.

Through his stewardship of Natural Gas Now (2013–2016 and beyond as a key contributor), Tom amplified the story of the shale revolution’s triumphs: how fracking unlocked domestic abundance, slashed emissions more effectively than any windmill farm, and powered America’s resurgence as an energy superpower. He didn’t stop at advocacy; he built coalitions, testifying at FERC hearings on projects like the Northeast Supply Enhancement to safeguard against the folly of pipeline bans that spike heating costs for working families.

His pivotal role with Energy in Depth (EID)—the research, education, and public outreach campaign of the Independent Petroleum Association of America (IPAA)—further sharpened his counterpunch against anti-fracking misinformation, arming landowners, industry stakeholders, and policymakers with fact-based rebuttals to activist campaigns that threatened rural economies and energy independence. At IPAA, Tom’s strategic communications and grassroots mobilization helped expose the economic fallout of regulatory overreach, from job losses in the Marcellus Shale to the broader perils of prematurely abandoning fossil fuels.

Tom’s Substack, Energy Security and Freedom, stands as a testament to his tireless pen. Launched as a bulwark against the “charade and corruption of green energy,” it dissects policies like New York’s Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act—labeling them an “exercise in insanity” financed by billionaire-backed NGOs that prioritize virtue-signaling over voltage. In pieces like “New York’s Energy Politics Are An Exercise in Insanity, All Financed by Multiplier,” he exposes how over $70 million in dark money has warped state decisions, driving up rates while dooming reliability.

His “Best Energy Picks” series—curated weekly dispatches on everything from Pennsylvania’s untapped LNG potential to the irony of Big Tech’s green hypocrisy—has become a must-read for policymakers, blending data-driven analysis with sharp wit. And in “CO2: Separating Facts from Flawed Models,” Tom dismantles alarmist models, arguing that elevated CO2 is a boon for agriculture and human adaptation, not an apocalypse—echoing our shared disdain for narratives that keep the developing world tied to energy chains.

Podcasts have been another frontline for Tom’s humanism. On The Plugged In Podcast (#76), he unpacked Pennsylvania’s oil and gas renaissance, stressing how natural gas bridges to nuclear—including small modular reactors (SMRs)—for a low-carbon future that doesn’t sacrifice affordability. With The Crude Life, he called out NGOs as “the biggest scam ever,” detailing their role in stifling innovation while our co-promoted works, like “Power with a Pulse, Progress with a Conscience,” champion a “best of the above” portfolio: gas for baseload, nuclear for scale, and renewables only when they stand on their own—profitable, unsubsidized, and humble enough to coexist without arrogance.

What sets Tom apart is his unyielding commitment to energy humanism: the audacious goal of ending all forms of energy poverty for 8 billion souls, not by rationing the pie but by baking bigger ones. He has rallied against the Paris Accord’s Western-centric shackles, spotlighting how they hinder global development while elites jet to COP summits. In our joint forays—from reposting each other’s Substack deep dives to strategizing on Renewing Sullivan‘s sustainable economic plans—he’s reminded me that actual progress isn’t about fearing for the planet but empowering its people.

Tom, as I mark this tribute, while the days getting shorter, know that your light pierces the darkest policy fogs. You’ve not just fought for sanity; you’ve lived it, turning adversaries’ “transition” traps into triumphs for the everyday hero. To energy abundance, reliability, and the human spark that defies scarcity: here’s to you, friend and ally eternal. May our coauthored chapters multiply, and may the world one day wake to the sanity we long championed.

With deepest gratitude and shared resolve,

Stephen Heins