The Word Merchant

The Word Merchant

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gene Nelson, Ph.D.'s avatar
Gene Nelson, Ph.D.
42m

Thank you for this tribute, Stephen. Here's one of Tom's underappreciated gems from October 14, 2025 at his Energy Security and Freedom Substack:

"Chris Wright Is Speaking Truth to the Elitist Powers Who Designed An "Energy Transition" That Is But Magical Thinking

Robert Bradley looks at how Chris Wright is doing as Energy Secretary and admires how the man speaks simple truths so well." https://energysecurityfreedom.substack.com/p/chris-wright-is-speaking-truth-to I posted one of the four comments to this important article.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
George Chiappino's avatar
George Chiappino
3h

Tireless indeed, his work is as productive as the energy he fights for.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Stephen Heins
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture