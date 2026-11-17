Tim Stewart: The Practical Voice Keeping American Energy Producers in the Fight

By Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant, Contributing Writer for Master Resource, Blogger on Substack (stephenheins@substack.com)

Tim Stewart has spent nearly three decades in the legislative and regulatory trenches of Washington, D.C., and he still talks like a man who understands that energy policy is not an abstract academic exercise. It is about whether families can afford to heat their homes, fill their tanks, and keep the lights on without having to choose between groceries and gasoline.

As President of the U.S. Oil & Gas Association since November 2020, he leads one of the nation’s oldest trade associations for producers—an organization whose roots go back to October 1917 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, when the Mid-Continent Oil & Gas Association was formed to help supply the Allies in World War I. The old slogan was that the Allies would “float to victory upon a wave of oil.” More than a century later, Stewart is still making the case that domestic oil and natural gas remain central to national security, economic vitality, and ordinary American prosperity.

USOGA is distinctive. It maintains affiliations with the Texas Oil & Gas Association, the Petroleum Alliance of Oklahoma, the Southeast Oil & Gas Association, and the Louisiana Mid-Continent Oil & Gas Association.

Collectively, it represents more than 5,000 members ranging from the smallest independent producers to larger integrated companies. Stewart’s job is to keep that diverse membership focused on federal policy that supports exploration and production rather than treating domestic hydrocarbons as a problem to be managed out of existence.

His path to that role runs through Capitol Hill and private consulting. He served roughly seven years as a senior aide to Senator Robert F. Bennett of Utah, handling energy, natural resources, environment, and agriculture issues, including work on the Interior, Energy and Water, and Agriculture appropriations subcommittees.

From 2001 to 2003, he served as Legislative Director and Chief of Staff for the House Committee on Natural Resources. In 2004 he founded the American Capitol Group, a full-service government relations firm. In 2009, he helped establish Energy North America, an energy-consulting firm. In 2011, he reunited with Senator Bennett to form the Bennett Consulting Group.

He holds a degree in Political Science from Utah State University. Those years gave him a working knowledge of how appropriations, leasing, permitting, and regulatory fights actually move—or stall—in Washington.\

Under Stewart’s leadership, USOGA has emphasized a straightforward message: end energy poverty in America by making energy accessible, affordable, clean, and reliable. That requires producing more of everything that works, not pitting one source against another for ideological reasons.

In 2024, he floated the idea of an “Energy Contract with America,” modeled on the old Contract with America, in which oil, gas, nuclear, and other energy sources would agree that the priority is to stop policies that force low- and moderate-income families to choose between food and fuel. The country is an energy superpower, he has argued; there is no good reason for policies that manufacture scarcity.

That same practical streak showed up in the “Hands Off My Stove” campaign he helped launch in response to federal and local efforts to restrict or phase out gas appliances. Stewart has described the kitchen as the center of the American home and the regulatory push as an invasion of personal space driven by control rather than meaningful savings or health benefits.

The campaign framed the issue as a choice: families should be able to cook the way they want, without distant policymakers or advocacy groups deciding on the equipment for them. It was a concrete illustration of a larger pattern—using regulation and permitting delays to constrain domestic supply while treating some foreign oil as acceptable.

Stewart has been a frequent and candid commentator on the contrast between restrictive and abundance-oriented policy. He has described the Biden years as the most unfavorable political and regulatory environment for the industry he has seen in three decades, citing leasing freezes, infrastructure cancellations, and inconsistent treatment of domestic versus foreign production.

He has supported the energy-dominance approach in Republican platforms that prioritize increased production, streamlined permits, and an end to market-distorting restrictions. In appearances on programs with David Blackmon and others, he has walked through provisions in major legislation such as the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, noting the importance of statutory certainty on permitting, the repeal of the methane fee, and investment signals for offshore leasing and natural gas infrastructure.

He has also tracked the demand side. In late 2024, he noted that Silicon Valley was beginning to reach out to the oil and gas industry for natural gas to power data centers and AI growth, observing that technology companies could not wait years for small modular reactors and that China would not wait either.

The “Baptists and bootleggers” coalition he described—ideological opponents of hydrocarbons finding themselves needing reliable baseload—illustrated a practical reality: intermittent sources alone do not meet the reliability and speed requirements of modern computing.

On the supply side, he has highlighted the U.S. shift from needing to import LNG two decades ago to capturing a substantial share of global LNG export markets, driven by policies that reduce uncertainty for producers and exporters.

Recent state-level warnings show the same focus. After Democratic gains in energy-producing states, Stewart has cautioned against importing California-style regulatory approaches into Texas, citing Colorado’s experience following 2019 policy changes, in which production declined substantially.

Over-regulation of a multi-billion-dollar industry, he has argued, risks jobs, state revenue, and national supply without delivering proportional environmental gains. Natural gas, he has repeatedly noted, remains one of the lowest-cost sources of electricity generation and a major share of U.S. power. At the same time, the industry has continued to set production records even under difficult policy conditions.

This Energy Humanist Thinks:

Energy policy succeeds when it prioritizes reliability and cost for households and industry over purity tests that ignore engineering and economics.

Producers need clear rules and timely permits, not new layers of uncertainty. Domestic oil and natural gas have already delivered large reductions in criteria pollutants and CO2 intensity through technology and substitution; further gains come from continued production and innovation, not from artificial scarcity.

National security and economic competitiveness both improve when the United States exports energy rather than ceding markets to others. Ordinary families notice the difference between abundance and managed shortage long before academic models do.

Stewart’s contribution has been to keep the producer perspective audible in a capital city that often treats hydrocarbons as an embarrassment rather than a strategic asset. He has done it with a consistent emphasis on affordability for middle- and lower-income households, on the national-security value of domestic supply, and on the practical limits of policies that assume rapid, subsidy-driven transitions will automatically deliver reliability.

The association he leads is more than a century old; the problems of energy poverty, permitting delays, and regulatory uncertainty are not. Keeping producers at the table, armed with facts about production, costs, and infrastructure, remains necessary work. Tim Stewart has shown he is willing to do it without the rhetorical excesses that turn energy debates into culture wars. In a policy environment that still tilts toward scarcity in too many jurisdictions, that plain competence is itself a form of abundance.