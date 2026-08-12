A Tribute to Toby Rice: America’s Most Visible Natural Gas Champion

By Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant, Sheboygan, Wisconsin

In the long arc of my 26 years in American energy, few figures have embodied the practical power of the Shale Revolution as clearly and consistently as Toby Rice. As President and Chief Executive Officer of EQT Corporation, the leading natural gas producer in the United States, Rice has spent the better part of a decade as a visible, outspoken leader for fracking, responsible production, and the simple truth that abundant, affordable natural gas strengthens both our security and our prosperity.

Rice did not inherit this role from a distant corporate suite. He helped build it from the ground up. Before taking the helm at EQT in July 2019, he served as President, Chief Operating Officer, and a director of Rice Energy Inc., the company he and his family turned into a major Appalachian producer.

Earlier still, he worked across Rice Energy and its affiliates, learning the business the old-fashioned way—by doing the work. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry from Rollins College in 2004 and later completed a Master’s degree in Petroleum Engineering from Texas A&M University in 2024. The combination of chemistry and engineering is telling: this is a leader grounded in science and operations, not slogans.

When Rice returned to lead EQT as President, CEO, and board member in 2019, the company needed focus. What followed was a disciplined transformation that turned EQT into what it now proudly calls “America’s Natural Gas Champion.” Under his leadership, productive capacity rose by 50 percent. The corporate cost structure fell by 30 percent.

Profitability, measured on a free cash flow per share basis, doubled. These are not soft metrics. They are the hard numbers of operational excellence—more energy produced with greater efficiency and stronger returns for shareholders who fund the next well, the next pipeline, and the next technological improvement. In addition, families and businesses pay less for their natural gas, which makes the circle of free markets complete.

Equally important is the environmental record that accompanied this growth. EQT now ranks among the lowest-emissions-intensity natural gas producers in the world. Rice has insisted that sustainable operations and competitive production are not opposites. In the real world of energy, they reinforce each other. Lower emissions intensity is the direct result of better engineering, tighter operations, and continuous improvement—the same habits that cut costs and raise output.

This is energy humanism in practice: deliver more of the energy people need to flourish while steadily reducing the environmental footprint of production.

Rice’s influence extends beyond the balance sheet. As an energy industry champion, he has argued consistently for unleashing American energy to secure the United States and support our allies. Natural gas from the Marcellus and Utica is not an abstract commodity and economic development is a worthy goal.

It is natural gas that displaced higher carbon emitting sources at home, powered American manufacturing, and, through LNG, offered Europe and Asia an alternative to less reliable or more geopolitically risky energy suppliers.

Rice has framed this correctly: energy security and climate progress are not zero-sum. Reliable, lower-carbon natural gas advances both when policy allows it to compete and expand.

Since May 2018 he has also served as a partner at Rice Investment Group, a multi-strategy fund active across the energy sector. That dual perspective—operator and investor—keeps his focus on what works in the field and in the market rather than in endless press releases. The result is a leadership style that values capital discipline, technological progress, and the long-term health of the resource base.

From a heartland vantage point, the Shale Revolution that Rice helped advance remains as the great American achievements of the past twenty years. It lowered energy costs for American households and industry. It reduced carbon emissions through coal-to-gas switching on a scale that many had predicted but few have delivered. Unlike many energy sectors, it has actually created high-skill jobs in many place in America that have needed them. And natural gas reminded the world that the United States can still innovate its way to greater independence when misguided regulations and politics do not stand in the way.

Natural gas produced at world-class efficiency is not a temporary bridge to an undefined future. It is a cornerstone of energy plentitude—reliable, scalable, and compatible with continued environmental progress. Leaders like EQT who cut costs, raise output, lower emissions intensity, and speak plainly about these facts to the media, policy makers and consumers deserve recognition. As their leader, Toby Rice has done exactly that.

In an era too often dominated by ideology and scarcity thinking, Rice has chosen the harder path of execution. He has shown that a major producer can grow capacity, improve profitability, and tighten its environmental performance at the same time. That combination is rare.

It is also exactly what a serious energy policy and production requires if the goal is human flourishing rather than managed decline.

Toby Rice has earned his place among the practical environmentalist champions of American energy. The work continues, the resource remains abundant, and the case for natural gas—produced responsibly and used wisely—stands stronger because of leaders like him who have been willing to defend it with results and energy advocacy.