The Word Merchant

The Word Merchant

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John Shanahan
Oct 15Edited

Stephen Heins has done outstanding research to tell the story of another great American working in the energy sector for the benefit of citizens and the economy. Many thanks.

Meanwhile, we deal with above average wealth, above average education Americans who stand toe-to-toe with realists telling them that 90 to 100% of the people in North America and Europe know the climate science from Al Gore, John Kerry, the United Nations, and school truant Greta Thunberg that says that man-made carbon dioxide is a terrible pollutant and we must build more wind and solar energy facilities, and drive electric vehicles. Other illuminati with engineering degrees say that we must not deplete natural resources. That is code for "We must not use fossil fuels." That has been the mantra of the Natural Resources Defense Council, NRDC, for fifty years.

These kinds of people and institutions have been working their terror missions for fifty years. Everyone who wants a better tomorrow must take a firm stand to stop the anti-fossil fuels, anti-nuclear power, man-made climate change alarmists before we reach an uncontrollable, irreversible tipping point. There is little time to make the tremendous changes needed.

Thanks to Todd Royal and Stephen Heins.

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