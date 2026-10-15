A Tribute to Todd Royal: Nuclear Realist for the Age of AI and Energy Abundance

By Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant, Sheboygan, Wisconsin

In a world full of energy promises that do not keep the lights on, Todd Royal has made a habit of telling people what actually works.

From his base in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, he has spent years connecting the plain facts of nuclear power—high capacity factors, long asset lives, dense energy, and local economic benefits—to the capital markets, policymakers, and the public.

That is the work of an energy humanist who understands that abundant, reliable electricity is not a side issue. It is the foundation of modern health, industry, national security, and the chance to lift people out of energy poverty.

Royal’s path into this work began with economics and public policy. He earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from Texas Christian University and a master’s in public policy from Pepperdine University.

His master’s thesis on hydraulic fracturing and the revitalization of the American economy after the 2007–2008 recession was published by the U.S. Library of Congress.

That early focus on real energy resources and their economic effects has stayed with him. Over time he has co-authored three books with engineer Ronald Stein that treat energy literacy as a civic necessity rather than a political slogan: Energy Made Easy: Helping Citizens Become Energy-Literate (2019), Just GREEN Electricity: Helping Citizens Understand a World without Fossil Fuels (2020), and Clean Energy Exploitations: Helping Citizens Understand the Environmental and Humanity Abuses That Support Clean Energy (2021).

The last of these was nominated for a Pulitzer Prize in general nonfiction. The books do not attack the idea of cleaner energy; they insist that the methods matter and that the human costs of mineral extraction, forced labor, and unreliable grids should not be ignored. Clean Energy Exploitations in particular examines the environmental and labor realities behind the supply chains for wind, solar, and battery systems—realities that are often left out of official “clean” accounting.

For years, Royal served as program manager for research development and host of the Nuclear Perspectives webinar series at the Southeast Nuclear Council through E4 Carolinas. There he organized conversations on workforce development, supply chains, and grid reliability—the unglamorous but decisive details that decide whether advanced reactors move from paper to power plants.

He has advised or informed the U.S. Department of Energy, the Department of Commerce, members of Congress, and state governments in places including Kentucky, California, and Texas. His published work has appeared in outlets such as The National Interest, Townhall, and America Out Loud, where he regularly joins Tom Harris. He has also been a frequent guest on Stu Turley’s Energy News Beat podcast, discussing nuclear’s role in powering AI data centers without ideology.

Today, Royal is Senior Advisor for Nuclear Power at Alpha 8, a Dallas-based private equity firm focused on financing the next generation of advanced energy technologies and infrastructure. He is also a partner in nuclear-related work connected to BP Capital Advisors.

His job is the essence of practical environmentalism: help align capital with reactors that can actually be built, licensed, and operated at high capacity factors. U.S. nuclear plants have recently averaged capacity factors above 90 percent, with some years near 95 percent. Solar and wind sit in the teens to low twenties depending on weather and season.

Royal has pointed out that money spent chasing intermittent generation could have been used to build far more firm power.

One of his recurring observations is that if the large sums poured into wind and solar had instead gone into nuclear, the United States and much of the world could have substantially larger fleets of reliable, low-carbon baseload plants by now.

He frames nuclear not as a moral preference but as a matter of physics and geopolitics. Data centers for artificial intelligence do not care about political fashion; they need voltage every second of every day. Existing nuclear plants already supply large blocks of firm, low-carbon electricity.

Advanced reactors and small modular designs offer the possibility of factory-built units that can be sited closer to demand, including behind-the-meter arrangements for industrial users.

Royal has noted roughly 80 reactors under construction worldwide and more than 100 planned. At the same time, China builds nuclear and coal capacity at a pace that treats power as a strategic asset rather than a virtue signal. Europe’s experience—high electricity prices, industrial erosion, and continued dependence on imported fuels—supplies the cautionary tale.

He has argued that the West cannot indefinitely subsidize an operating disadvantage embedded in every ton of steel and every hour of manufacturing.

On the human side, Royal has written that cheap, abundant energy gives people the time and resources to care for the environment more effectively. Energy poverty, indoor air pollution from traditional biomass, and the extra labor that falls disproportionately on women in places without reliable power are not abstract concerns.

He has highlighted how nuclear plants create long-term tax bases for counties and school districts, high-skill jobs, and decades of baseload electricity that stabilize regional economies. In conversations about restarting plants such as Three Mile Island and the Palisades Power Plant in Michigan, or preserving the U.S. fleet of roughly 94 reactors, he emphasizes the practical path: regulatory reform that does not artificially inflate construction costs, workforce pipelines, and supply-chain resilience.

Royal’s style is that of an energy realist who has studied both the technical constraints and the political ones. He has observed that the largest barriers to nuclear have often been permitting and cost inflation driven by politics rather than inherent physics.

Once built, the plants run reliably and, over their lifetimes, deliver power at competitive cost. He treats “best of the above” as more than a slogan: natural gas, nuclear, and responsibly produced hydrocarbons where they fit, with renewables evaluated on system cost and reliability rather than nameplate capacity alone.

His work on the human and environmental costs of the materials required for wind, solar, and battery systems has been consistent: ethical energy policy cannot outsource suffering to mines and factories in poorer countries while claiming clean credentials at home.

In an era when electricity demand is rising again after decades of stagnation—driven by AI, reshoring, and electrification—voices that connect capital markets to nuclear reality are scarce. Royal brings a combination of policy training, published analysis, webinar leadership, and direct work with private equity that can move projects forward.

He lives in the Dallas-Fort Worth area with his wife and two children, and he continues to write and speak on the intersection of energy, national security, and industrial capacity. His point is straightforward: abundant power expands industry, industry supports economic growth, and growth creates the thriving communities that energy humanism, grounded in practical environmentalism, exists to serve.

Nuclear will not solve every energy problem by itself. No single source does. But as Royal has put it in various forms, the technology we already possess can deliver safe, plentiful electricity for centuries if we choose to use it.

The alternative is continued reliance on intermittent resources that require infrastructure and backup systems the grids were never designed to carry at the scale now demanded.

For those of us who have spent years arguing for an energy humanism that provides energy plentitude, low cost, and fairness, Todd Royal is a great ally who keeps the conversation anchored in what the plants actually deliver, what the capital markets require, what people need when the lights must stay on, and what the world needs to end energy poverty.