A Tribute to Todd Snitchler: Steady Hand, Market Advocate, and Voice for Energy That Actually Works

By Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant, Sheboygan, Wisconsin

Todd Snitchler didn’t chase headlines or ideology. He built a career the old-fashioned way—practicing law, winning local office, regulating utilities in a big industrial state, then taking that hard-won experience into private advocacy for the kind of competitive markets that deliver real results for real people.

Born in Binghamton, New York, he earned his bachelor’s at Grove City College and his law degree from the University of Akron. He started as an attorney at Akron firms, got involved in his community as a leader in the Lake Township Chamber of Commerce, and, in 2008, won a seat in the Ohio House representing the 50th District in Stark County. One term in, Governor John Kasich tapped him in early 2011 to chair the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio. Snitchler resigned his House seat and stepped into one of the toughest jobs in state energy policy.

Ohio had already restructured its electricity markets, moving generation out of traditional utility ownership and into competitive hands. As PUCO chair—and chair of the Ohio Power Siting Board—Snitchler focused on making that system function better for the people who actually pay the bills. He pushed pipeline safety improvements, better coordination between gas and electric systems, serious attention to cybersecurity, and legislation that cut regulatory lag and delivered ratepayer benefits through securitization.

He streamlined processes so decisions didn’t drag on forever. These weren’t flashy moves. They were the kind of steady, practical work that keeps costs in check and the lights on in manufacturing country.

What defined his tenure was a clear preference for competitive outcomes over political ones. In a state with deep coal roots and a rising shale gas industry, he understood that markets could right-size the generation fleet—retiring older, less-efficient plants.

At the same time, new capital flowed to resources that performed better on cost and emissions. Ratepayers weren’t left holding the bag for every stranded asset. Investors were. That discipline matters when factories and families need affordable, reliable power.

After leaving PUCO in 2014, Snitchler stayed in the arena. He practiced at McDonald Hopkins, advised at Vorys Advisors on energy and utility matters, and served as Vice President for Market Development at the American Petroleum Institute, where he made the case for America’s abundant natural gas resources.

Since June 2019, he has led the Electric Power Supply Association as President and CEO, representing competitive power generators who put private capital at risk every day. No guaranteed returns from captive ratepayers—perform or exit.

He has been direct about what the record shows. In a 2024 guest column, Snitchler laid out the case against re-regulating power generation in Ohio. Competitive markets improve reliability because generators are only paid when they deliver. They drove wholesale prices lower.

And they produced faster emissions reductions than the old model—38 percent nationally, 43 percent across the PJM footprint, which includes Ohio—by forcing higher-cost, higher-emitting plants off the system and allowing more efficient resources to take their place.

The costs of that transition fell on utility investors and shareholders, not families and businesses. He has opposed utility proposals to shift the risk of aging plants onto ratepayers and called for the repeal of Ohio’s HB 6 subsidies, which became a textbook example of how political deals can distort energy decisions at public expense.

That’s the core of it. Snitchler has seen both sides—as regulator and as advocate—and he keeps returning to the same principle: competition aligns with incentives better than central planning or crony subsidies.

When generators must compete on performance, you get innovation, efficiency, and environmental progress as a byproduct, not as a mandate that ignores physics and economics. When politicians and regulators pick winners and shield losers, you get higher costs, less transparency, and slower real progress.

Today, that perspective carries extra weight. Electricity demand is rising sharply from data centers, AI, manufacturing reshoring, and electrification. PJM and other markets are sending price signals for new capacity. The question is whether we will strengthen competitive markets that attract private investment in firm, dispatchable resources, or retreat into models that protect incumbents and push costs onto ratepayers. Snitchler is arguing for the former, and the data from Ohio’s own restructuring backs him up.

Ultimately, he brings something rare to these energy debates: the perspective of someone who has actually regulated utilities, written energy law, and now represents generators who live or die by market outcomes. He knows the difference between a process that serves the public interest and a process that serves the well-connected.

He knows natural gas remains essential for reliability and for the very emissions reductions some claim to prioritize. He knows “all of the above” only works if the “above” includes resources that show up when needed.

Todd Snitchler and What His Career Demostrates

• Competitive markets aren’t perfect, but they beat political allocation of capital. Generators with skin in the game have stronger incentives to be reliable and efficient than utilities guaranteed a regulated return.

• Emissions reductions that come from markets retiring uneconomic plants are more durable than reductions promised by mandates that ignore cost and reliability. Ohio and PJM data make the case.

• Ratepayers deserve protection from both inflated costs and from being drafted as financiers for assets the market has already judged. Bailouts and targeted subsidies usually fail that test.

• Surging demand for power makes the stakes higher, not lower. The answer isn’t more central planning or slower permitting. It’s markets that reward performance, faster infrastructure where it pencils out, and honest accounting of what firm resources are actually needed.

• Midwestern states have built their economies on affordable, abundant energy. Policies that raise costs (aka Greenwishing) to chase distant goals end up punishing the workers, manufacturers, and families that energy policy is supposed to serve.

Todd Snitchler has spent more than a decade and a half in the middle of these fights without losing sight of the people who flip the switch and pay the bill. That combination of regulatory experience, legislative perspective, and market advocacy is exactly what the energy sanity and practical environmental conversations need more of right now. His record is a reminder that practical energy results beat abstract, hypothetical targets every time.

Here’s to voices like his—clear-eyed, evidence-based, and grounded in the reality that energy abundance, low costs and reliability are not optional if we want human flourishing to continue.