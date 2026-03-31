A Tribute to Tom Nelson: The Champion of Climate Realism and His Full-Nelson Pursuit of Energy Truth

By Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant

In the realm of climate and energy discourse, few figures stand as resolutely and insightfully as Tom Nelson, a tireless advocate for what he terms “climate and energy realism.” Born with an engineer’s precision and a bird-watcher’s keen eye for detail, Tom holds a Master’s degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering, a foundation that equipped him with the analytical tools to dissect complex systems.

His professional journey in tech and software spanned many years, honing his ability to identify flaws in seemingly robust narratives. It was in 2005, amid his passion for ornithology, that Tom’s skeptical lens truly sharpened. As an avid bird-watcher, he delved into the controversial “rediscovery” of the Ivory-billed Woodpecker—a claim that captured headlines but crumbled under scrutiny. This experience revealed to him the pitfalls of blindly trusting peer-reviewed science, where hype and agenda could overshadow evidence.

A meteorologist’s observation drew parallels between this ornithological debate and the broader climate change controversy, igniting Tom’s nearly two-decade commitment to debunking exaggerated climate claims. Since then, he has become a beacon for those questioning mainstream narratives, using online platforms to share daily insights that challenge alarmist rhetoric. His transition from software engineer to climate realist exemplifies a profound intellectual evolution, driven not by ideology but by a relentless pursuit of truth.

Today, as the producer of the acclaimed documentary “Climate: The Movie (The Cold Truth)” and host of a podcast that has amassed over 379 episodes, Tom Nelson and his thought leading guests embody the courage to confront entrenched dogmas, inspiring countless individuals to think critically about the intersection of science, policy, and human progress.

His Substack, “Skeptical Thoughts,” with thousands of subscribers, further amplifies his voice, offering notes for skeptics, podcast summaries, and evidence against what he sees as a collapsing climate scam, all while fostering optimism in the ongoing debate.

Tom Nelson’s podcast, available on platforms like YouTube (@tomnelson2080) and Apple Podcasts, serves as a vital forum for in-depth interviews and presentations that dismantle the pillars of climate alarmism. With guests including luminaries such as Will Happer, Judith Curry, Patrick Moore, Willie Soon, Richard Lindzen, Marc Morano, and many others, the show delves into topics ranging from solar influences on climate to the myths surrounding carbon dioxide’s role as a “control knob.”

Over 379 episodes as of 2026, Tom has created a repository of knowledge that counters the dominant narrative of impending catastrophe, emphasizing the benefits of fossil fuels instead, the unreliability of renewables without subsidies, and the historical context of natural climate variability.

His production of “Climate: The Movie” in 2024 marked a pinnacle achievement, blending expert testimonies with compelling visuals to expose what he views as the anti-human underpinnings of net-zero policies. Tom’s approach is not confrontational but conversational, allowing experts to articulate nuanced views that mainstream media often silences.

This has earned him a dedicated following, with ratings averaging 4.9 out of 5 on Apple Podcasts, where listeners praise the show as “the best climate change podcast” for its evidence-based realism. Beyond entertainment, Tom’s work ant his interviews have a practical impact: it empowers policymakers, educators, and citizens to resist coercive energy transitions that he argues prioritize ideology over human flourishing.

In a world bombarded by billions in PR and lobbying for green agendas, Tom’s platform stands as a counterweight, promoting energy sanity through principles like abundant energy, reliability, and economic development. His insistence that renewables must prove profitable without subsidies and integrate harmoniously with other energy sources reflects a pragmatic humanism, rejecting the “climate change arrogance” that pits sources against one another.

At the heart of Tom Nelson’s philosophy lies a profound critique of climate alarmism and net-zero ambitions, which he perceives as manifestations of global anti-humanism. He argues that these narratives, often amplified by fear-mongering, undermine human progress by imposing restrictive policies that exacerbate poverty and inequality. Instead, Tom champions “energy humanism” and a “Best of the Above” approach, advocating for a diverse energy mix that ends all forms of energy poverty worldwide.

This vision is particularly poignant in his discussions of Africa, where he urges the world to stop treating the continent like a child and instead support robust economic development and improved communications infrastructure. Tom highlights how energy poverty disproportionately affects women, exposing them to dangers like indoor air pollution from traditional cooking fuels and the burdensome labor of gathering resources without electricity.

His tribute to human ingenuity extends to nuclear energy, including Small Modular Reactors (SMRs), which he sees as pivotal for future advancements in AI, carbon emissions reductions, and sustainable power. Through his podcast and writings, Tom’s interviews and guests weave these threads into a coherent call for sanity, emphasizing that true progress comes from harnessing all viable energy sources without ideological bias.

His work not only debunks myths but also builds a case for optimism, pointing to historical data showing that warmer periods have benefited humanity and that CO2’s role is overstated. By fostering dialogues that prioritize facts over hysteria, Tom has become a guardian of rational discourse, reminding us that environmental stewardship need not come at the expense of human dignity.

Tom Nelson’s legacy is cemented in his longtime advocacy for the principles of energy sanity: abundant energy to fuel innovation, reliability to ensure stability, adequate infrastructure for global connectivity, economic development to lift nations, human health to protect vulnerable populations, and capital formation through prudent profits and debt management. He believes the “energy humanism committee”—a metaphorical alliance of realists—must unite more closely to counter the overwhelming tide of PR, communications, policy, and lobbying that pours billions into alarmist causes each year.

This call to action resonates in his Substack posts, where he compiles evidence of the climate narrative’s erosion, from scientific retractions to public skepticism. Tom’s journey from bird-watching skeptic to influential podcaster illustrates the power of individual inquiry in challenging groupthink. In an era where dissent is often labeled denialism, he remains unflinching, producing content that educates and empowers.

Whether through his movie, podcast, or online notes, Tom Nelson inspires a movement toward balanced, humane energy policies. His contributions extend beyond critique; they offer a roadmap for a prosperous future in which energy abundance eradicates poverty, nuclear innovation drives technological advancement, and realism triumphs over fear. As we navigate the complexities of climate and energy, Tom Nelson’s voice and his thought leading guests endure as a tribute to intellectual integrity, reminding us that true environmentalism serves humanity first.