A Tribute to Trisha Curtis: PetroNerd, Shale Realist, and Keeper of the Data

By Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant, Sheboygan, Wisconsin

In the energy world, where slogans often outrun facts and forecasts chase fashion, Trisha Curtis has built an energy career on the harder path. She is the President and CEO of PetroNerds, LLC, the firm she founded in 2015 and has led full-time since January 2016.

A macroeconomist with deep expertise in U.S. shale markets, geopolitics, production realities, and technological change in oil and gas, she evaluates upstream markets the old-fashioned way—wells up—looking hard at operators, assets, reservoirs, and plays. Then she synthesizes that economic truth into clear, actionable intelligence for clients who need to navigate real markets rather than narratives.

Curtis did not arrive at this work from a seminar room alone. She is third-generation oil and gas, raised in northwest Colorado and southwest Wyoming around pump jacks. She worked sites with her father. Her family roots ran through oil, coal, and wheat farming.

That upbringing left her with an instinctive respect for the physical world of energy—the labor, the economics, the geology, the capital at risk—and she has a low tolerance for abstractions that ignore it. She remains close to that country and that ethic.

Her formal education sharpened the instinct. At Regis University in Denver, she double-majored in Economics and Politics, minored in Criminology, and graduated summa cum laude. She earned a Master of Science in International Political Economy from the London School of Economics, writing her dissertation on Chinese National Oil Companies. As an undergraduate, she also served as a staff assistant in the UK Parliament. The combination is telling: American resource realism, rigorous economic training, and early exposure to how governments actually think about energy and power.

Before PetroNerds, she served as Director of Research for Upstream and Midstream at the Energy Policy Research Foundation, Inc. (EPRINC) in Washington, D.C. Beginning around 2010, she led major research and consulting projects and authored reports on North American upstream and midstream markets for government agencies, think tanks, and corporations.

She spearheaded EPRINC work for the Department of Energy’s Quadrennial Energy Review, examining future crude production volumes and midstream options through 2030. She contributed to Department of Defense efforts focused on China, international economics, and U.S. shale. She later served as Manager for Strategy and Analytics at Anschutz Exploration in Denver. Those roles gave her both the policy view from Washington and the operator’s view from the field.

At PetroNerds, she has continued that dual focus. The firm provides micro and macro market intelligence with particular strength in U.S. shale productivity, completions design changes, well performance through the price cycles, and the interaction of American production with global geopolitics.

She has written and co-authored studies with the Oxford Institute for Energy Studies on U.S. shale oil in low-price environments and on productivity gains during the downturn. She remains a Research Associate at Oxford, a Distinguished Fellow at EPRINC, a Fellow at the Colorado School of Mines’ Payne Institute, an economist (and often identified as Chief Economist) for the American Energy Institute, and an Energy Fellow with the Common Sense Institute in Colorado.

She has also advised the Denver Museum of Nature and Science’s Institute for Science and Policy and serves on the board of the Denver Earth Resources Library.

Her public voice matches the private analysis. Curtis is the host of The PetroNerds Podcast, a steady source of data-dense discussion on oil markets, natural gas, power generation, China, Iran, Russia, OPEC dynamics, and the consequences of policy choices. She has spoken at OPEC in Vienna, at forums in Bahrain and Riyadh, at Stanford, Chatham House, Oxford, Denver University, the Colorado School of Mines, the Eisenhower School, state energy gatherings in Wyoming and Texas, and industry groups across the producing states.

Listeners and audiences hear the same qualities: a refusal to soft-pedal China’s coal expansion or emissions trajectory, a clear-eyed view of U.S. shale resilience even under lower prices and fewer rigs, skepticism toward net-zero timelines that ignore physics and capital, and insistence that energy is power—literal and geopolitical.

That last point runs through her recent work. She has repeatedly framed energy security as national security, highlighted the United States’ production advantage over Saudi Arabia and Russia, and warned against policies that raise electricity prices while decommissioning reliable baseload.

She has examined the mismatch between Western climate rhetoric and Chinese industrial reality, the exposure created by over-reliance on intermittent sources, and the enormous strategic value of American oil, gas, and coal in a contested world.

In an era when many analysts still treat high-end climate scenarios as settled fact long after the Green modeling community itself has moved on, Curtis stays closer to production data, spare capacity, flows, and the actual behavior of national oil companies and governments.

What distinguishes her is not volume of commentary but discipline. She evaluates individual wells and operators, tracks completion design changes and their productivity effects, watches Chinese demand and infrastructure build-out, and then places those details inside the larger geopolitical frame, where 8 billion people live.

Clients and audiences get energy forecasts grounded in observed performance rather than wished-for transitions. In a media environment that often rewards alarm or ideological consistency, that energy humanist approach is both rarer and more useful.

Curtis’s work matters because energy abundance is not an abstract preference. It is the foundation for industrial capacity, military readiness, living standards, and the ability of poorer countries to develop without being lectured. By insisting on the primacy of data over narrative, on the resilience of U.S. shale, on the continuing centrality of oil and gas, and on the strategic implications of who controls supply and refining, she strengthens the case for policies that treat energy as an asset for human flourishing rather than a moral problem to be solved by environmental decree. She does so without romanticism and without apology for the industry that raised her.

For more than a decade she has been one of the clearer American voices on the intersection of shale productivity, global markets, and great-power competition. PetroNerds and the podcast extend that voice beyond traditional consulting clients.

In a time of contested energy futures, Trisha Curtis remains a reliable source of the one commodity that never goes out of style in this business: hard-earned knowledge of how the system actually works, which allows energy humanism work its wonders.