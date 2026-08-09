The Word Merchant

The Word Merchant

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Dick Storm's avatar
Dick Storm
8h

Stephen, You do a great job on highlighting these bios of Energy experts. I always enjoyed Trisha’s expert opinions on her podcasts, you showed her impressive background, which I was not aware until now. My compliments to both you and Ms. Curtis. Two fine energy experts!🇺🇸

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Lorraine Smith's avatar
Lorraine Smith
8h

Common sense will prevail everytime , a woman of substance .

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