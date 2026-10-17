A Tribute to Willard Boepple: A Man of Paper, Wood, and Steel

By Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant, Sheboygan, Wisconsin

Willard Boepple has spent more than fifty years building abstract sculptures that refuse to look like anything else while somehow remembering the human body that moves around them.

Born in Bennington, Vermont, in 1945, he grew up in California, studied at the Skowhegan School, the University of California at Berkeley, the Rhode Island School of Design, and earned his BFA from City College of New York.

Early encounters with George Rickey and especially Anthony Caro shaped his sense of structure. He assisted Isaac Witkin at Bennington College, later taught at the School of the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston, and has kept studios in New York and Vermont.

Elected to the National Academy in 2010 and named a Fellow of the Royal Society of British Sculptors in 2001, he has work in the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Museum of Fine Arts Boston, Storm King Art Center, and the Fitzwilliam Museum.

Boepple has said he is an abstract sculptor who believes in “the power of wordless, unadorned visual relationships, movements in space to create and evoke soaring sensations of love and discovery.” That sentence is not marketing. It describes his actual work.

His sculptures, usually wood or steel (sometimes aluminum or earlier translucent resin), start from the ordinary proportions of the things people use: the spacing of ladder rungs, the height of a table, the reach to a doorknob, the stance of a sawhorse.

He takes those givens and rebuilds them into forms that are serious or witty, elegant or playful, but always self-sufficient. They do not illustrate objects. They absorb the memory of objects and then stand on their own.

The series titles tell the story: Ladders, Shelves, Looms, Temples, Towers, Rooms, Trestles. A ladder motif can become a small arrangement of robust chunks or a tall, delicate tower that feels both architectural and faintly anthropomorphic. In recent pieces, a glimpse of a sawhorse appears, then is quickly folded into a layered structure with no name.

Color, when used, is structural rather than decorative; it clarifies edges and volumes. Viewers walk around the work, and the profiles change. What looked stable from one angle reveals a different rhythm from another. Boepple has described the experience as musical and polyphonic—forms caught in the middle of a gesture yet resolved into a condition of rightness.

His works on paper are not preparatory studies. Drawings and monoprints propose related configurations and sometimes make the sculptures look fresh again. Since 2004 he has worked with master screenprinter Kip Gresham at the Print Studio in Cambridge, England.

The monoprints are built with color the way sculptures are built with material: successive planes of transparent hue overlap, deepen, or shift where they cross. Boepple calls the sculptures and prints “brothers and sisters, born of the same origin, yet each evolving in its own way.”

In the most recent works, he has also painted directly onto paper, letting sculptural motifs carry architectural weight in two dimensions. A ladder form can serve as the armature for a painted sheet; layered transparencies on a lightbox explore spatial rhythm.

The exhibition “Willard Boepple: Paper, Wood, and Steel” at Upsilon Gallery in New York (November 6, 2025–January 3, 2026) gathered new and recent sculptures, monoprints, and works on paper. Karen Wilkin’s catalog essay, written in October 2025, notes that the pieces “embody a wide range of moods, but they are always uncompromising in their refusal to resemble anything but themselves.”

Whether serious and elegant or playful and witty, they remain “completely self-sufficient, idiosyncratic, and resonant with the experience of being human.”

Wilkin observes that Boepple celebrates the character of his materials and that longer looking reveals more of his distinctive language. The show included 2025 works such as K68, Keegan 19, Pony, Lap, Red Put, and Swing, alongside earlier pieces that demonstrated continuity.

Boepple has worked with assistants since mid-career due to a disability. The collaboration does not diminish the work; it fits a practice already built on clear communication of structure and intent. Ah, the power of a special kind of partnership.

His 2014 monograph, Willard Boepple: The Sense of Things (Lund Humphries), with essays by Karen Wilkin and a foreword by Michael Fried, remains the fullest account of the sculpture. Parallel activity continues in the United Kingdom through galleries such as Fen Ditton in Cambridge, where prints and related works are regularly exhibited.

What holds the attention is the combination of rigor and human measure. The sculptures register the scale of the body and the ordinary operations of daily life without becoming literal. They reward close attention the way a well-made tool or a clear sentence does: every joint and interval has been considered, yet the result feels inevitable rather than labored.

In an art world often drawn to spectacle or narrative, Boepple has kept making work that asks viewers to walk around it, notice how one plane meets another, and recognize something about the space they occupy. Paper, wood, and steel are the materials. The subject is the quiet intelligence of form that still knows what a ladder is for and what a person looks like standing next to one.

That is the achievement worth noting: an abstract practice that has stayed rooted in the proportions of ordinary life for half a century, still producing new pieces that feel both precise and alive.

My friendship of 30 years with Willie has been a gift from the gods, with an ample supply of wit and vinegar.