Abraham Lincoln and Walt Whitman: Great Americans in the Civil War Washington*

by Steve Heins

In the sweltering summer of 1861, as the United States teetered on the brink of dissolution, two men from vastly different worlds converged on Washington, D.C.—a muddy, half-built Southern backwater artificial town transformed overnight into a national fortress city of intrigue, suffering, and unyielding ambition. Abraham Lincoln, the lanky lawyer from Illinois newly elected as the 16th president, arrived by train from Springfield, his face “etched with the weight of a fractured nation.” Walt Whitman, the bearded bard of Brooklyn whose Leaves of Grass had scandalized and electrified readers with its raw celebration of democracy and the human body, watched from the crowds as Lincoln’s carriage rolled through New York en route to the capital.

What began as distant admiration would evolve into a profound, unspoken kinship, their lives running parallel through the blood-soaked years of the Civil War like two rivers feeding into the same battle torn ocean. Though they never spoke to each other, their paths intertwined in the fevered streets of wartime Washington, where the air reeked of gangrene and gunpowder, and the dome-less Capitol loomed like a skeletal promise of reunion.

Humble Roots and Shared Visions (Pre-War Echoes)

Their stories began far from the Potomac’s malarial fog. Lincoln, born in 1809 in a Kentucky log cabin to illiterate parents, scratched his education from borrowed books and almanacs. He rose through self-taught lawyering and spellbinding oratory to become a voice against slavery’s “peculiar institution.” Whitman, eight years Lincoln’s junior and orphaned young in Long Island, hawked newspapers and apprenticed as a printer before unleashing Leaves of Grass in 1855—a defiant hymn to the “en masse,” the democratic soul of America, where every laborer, lover, and outcast pulsed with divine equality.

Both men, untethered from elite pedigrees, loathed slavery’s crack of whips and cherished the Union’s fragile thread. Lincoln devoured Shakespeare, the Bible, Emerson and Byron; Whitman, the King James Bible, Tennyson, Lowell and Homer.

But in 1857 or 1858, as Lincoln campaigned in Illinois, a copy of Leaves of Grass—passed along by John Hay of Lincoln’s law firm —found its way into his hands. The free-verse paeans to the “body electric” and the “vast similitude” of creation must have stirred him.

By 1858, echoes appeared in Lincoln’s own words: in a lecture on inventions, he marveled that “all creation is a mine, and every man a miner,” phrasing that closely mirrored Whitman’s earthy, expansive prose. It marked the first invisible thread between them, whether direct influence or kindred intuition.

Whitman, meanwhile, was skeptical of this “backwoods” Republican. In 1860, as Lincoln clinched the nomination, the poet grumbled in his notebook about the candidate’s “rather narrow” views. But fate, as biographer Daniel Mark Epstein would later muse, had other designs. On February 19, 1861, Lincoln stopped in New York during his inaugural journey. Whitman, working as a journalist, caught sight of him at a City Hall reception—tall, awkward, with “a face like a hoosier Michael Angelo”—and felt a jolt. “I see the President almost every day,” Whitman would soon write, though months lay between that glimpse and their shared exile in Washington.

Descent into the Maelstrom: Washington, 1861–1862

Washington in 1861 was no imperial seat but a “provincial Southern village,” its streets ankle-deep in red mud churned by army wagons, its markets still hawking enslaved black souls until Congress’s Compensated Emancipation Act freed the District’s 3,200 bondspeople in April 1862—the first federal stroke against slavery.

The unfinished Washington Monument towered in the sky like a broken obelisk; the Capitol, without of its dome, housed a motley crew of lawmakers in its halls. Typhoid and other diseases festered in the stagnant canal near the White House, claiming Lincoln’s son Willie in 1862. Forts ringed the city for 37 miles, a bulwark against Confederate probes by Stonewall Jackson and Robert E. Lee, whose 1862 and 1863 offensives—culminating in the bloodbaths at Antietam and Gettysburg—aimed to deaden the Union heart.

Lincoln, installed in the Executive Mansion, became a spectral figure amid the chaos: Studying war from the library books, pacing many nights in the telegraph office, devouring casualty lists, and issuing the Emancipation Proclamation on January 1, 1863, which freed enslaved people in rebel states and finally reframed the war as a crusade for liberty.

He rode daily through the streets in an open carriage, hat in hand, nodding to soldiers and civilians alike—his “doughnut complexion” and “deep-cut criss-cross facial lines” belying a melancholy deepened by personal losses, including the deaths of his boys Eddie and Willie.

Whitman arrived in December 1862, summoned south by a New York Times reportlisting his brother George among the wounded at Fredericksburg. For Whitman, the 150-mile journey through war-torn Virginia was a descent into hell itself: trains stalled on sabotaged tracks, straggling refugees clogging the roads. Finding George lightly injured, Whitman stayed. Washington seized him. “I see that what is called a ‘city’ is a queer kind of place,” he scribbled, enchanted by its “points” yet repulsed by its “pestilential” air. He secured a clerk’s post at the Army Paymaster’s Office—drudgery that freed afternoons for his true calling: Nursing the Union wounded.

The Angel of the Wards: Whitman’s Ministry of Mercy

From 1863 to 1865, Whitman became Washington’s “wound-dresser,” haunting 20-odd hospitals crammed into churches, schools, and breweries. Armory Square Hospital, near the Capitol, was his haunt—a vast pavilion where 2,000 men languished, their cries mingling with the City’s noises. He arrived bearing “honey for the bee,” as he put it: blackberries, lemonade, tobacco, nickels and dimes, writing paper, pencils, and stamped envelopes for letters home.

To the dying, he offered “soothing hand” and “gentle rub” on their fevered brows; to the young and restless, he read Shakespeare or sang folk tunes, his gray beard brushing their cheeks. “Many a soldier’s kiss dwells on these bearded lips,” he confessed in “The Wound-Dresser” (originally “The Dresser” in Drum-Taps, 1865), a poem born of those shadowed vigils with the Civil War dead.

The toll was grievous. Whitman nursed Confederates too, binding wounds without prejudice, but the gore—amputations sans anesthesia, maggot-ridden stumps—scarred his soul. He lost 20 pounds, his once-vital frame hollowed; paranoia gripped him, fearing contamination. Yet in this “sea of blood and suffering,” he found democratic divinity: the “real war” not in battles but in the “infinite variety” of human endurance and young men’s suffering. His notebook brimmed with vignettes: a Michigan boy gifting his last dollar; a Louisiana rebel whispering homeward prayers.

Parallel to this, Lincoln sometimes prowled the same wards. The president, who had suspended habeas corpus and drafted soldiers into the fight, now confronted its human cost firsthand. He visited hospitals weekly, murmuring comforts, lifting spirits with tales from his youth. In one apocryphal encounter (later romanticized), he paused at a cot where Whitman tended a patient; their eyes met in silent recognition, the poet bowing low. But the reality of suffering bred silence.

Whitman, living in a Lafayette Square rooming house blocks from the White House, became a “President-watcher.” From street corners, he tracked Lincoln’s carriage rides to the Soldiers’ Home in northwest D.C., where the Lincolns escaped summer heat. “We are afloat on the same stream—we are rooted in the same ground,” Whitman confided to his diary, dreaming of the president as a fatherly specter.

Once, petitioning aide John Hay for a favor, Whitman brushed near Lincoln in the Executive Mansion; they exchanged nods, nothing more. Lincoln, aware of Leavesthrough associates (his law partner William Herndon had recited passages aloud), likely knew the poet’s name—but war’s storm muted such trifles as conversation.

Transformations in the Tempest: 1863–1865

The war’s pivot at Gettysburg in July 1863—a Union salvation 50 miles north—echoed in both of their souls. Lincoln’s address there, a mere 272 words, wove democracy’s “mystic chords” into a vow of “new birth of freedom,” its biblical cadence rivaling Whitman’s verse. Whitman, nursing the battle’s harvest of shattered limbs, penned Drum-Taps, capturing the “real arithmetic” of 600,000 dead: the drumbeat’s thrill fading to dirges for “yearning and pensive” ghosts.

Their lives shadowed closer in 1864–65. Whitman, fired from his clerk job for Leaves’ “indecency”, landed at the Attorney General’s office, transcribing amid stacks of treason cases. He romanced streetcar conductor Peter Doyle—blue-eyed, Irish, a Confederate prison survivor—whose kisses offered balm amid the bleakness; Doyle himself witnessed Lincoln’s shooting at Ford’s Theatre. Whitman never forget Doyle’s recounting of the assassination.

Lincoln, campaigning for reelection on a platform of emancipation and reunion, pushed the 13th Amendment through a fractious Congress in January 1865, abolishing slavery nationwide—his “greatest moral victory.” However, he wouldn’t live to ratify it.

As spring 1865 bloomed, victory’s scent became mingled with dread. Lee surrendered at Appomattox on April 9; Washington erupted in jubilee—bonfires, parades, freedpeople dancing in Lafayette Square. Weary but radiant Lincoln dreamed of a “just and lasting peace,” sketching postwar blueprints with aides on a White House steamer. Back in Brooklyn,proofreading Drum-Taps, Whitman felt the city’s pulse from afar.

The Elegy That Endures: Assassination and Immortality

On April 14, 1865, as cherry blossoms fell and lilac’s bloomed, Lincoln sought respite at Ford’s Theatre, Our American Cousin lilting on stage. John Wilkes Booth, a venomous actor seething at emancipation, fired a single ball into the president’s skull at 10:15 p.m. The nation awoke to horror: flags at half-mast, streets choked with mourners, a “strange mixture of horror, fury, tenderness, and… wonder brewing.” Whitman, roused by telegraph in Brooklyn, wandered dazed, notebook in hand—the scene uncannily presaging our own 9/11’s stunned hush.

Devastated, he inserted two elegies into Drum-Taps’ sequel, Memories of President Lincoln: “O Captain! My Captain!”—a seafaring lament for the fallen helmsman—and the transcendent “When Lilacs Last in the Dooryard Bloom’d,” a lilac-scented meditation on death’s “powerful western star of Venus,” blending personal grief with national requiem. To me, “Lilacs” remains Whitman’s greatest poem and Drum Taps his greatest collection of poems.

The western star of Venus was ever-present in April and May of 1865. Eventually, Lincoln’s soul was transported by train over 12 days to Springfield’s Illinois prairies from war-torn Washington DC.. “Ever-returning spring, trinity sure to me you bring,” Whitman intoned, lilacs symbolizing Lincoln’s unadorned humanity, the hermit thrush his voice echoing through harrowing war’s thickets.

In death, their paths converged. Lincoln’s funeral train retraced his inaugural path, Whitman living in Camden years later gave farewell lectures to Lincoln on nine separate public occasions. In Daniel Mark Epstein’s 2004 book “Lincoln and Whitman”, he draws on a careful reading of diaries, letters, and lore, to frame this parallel of greatness as fate’s poetry: two self-made men, forged in war’s fire, who midwifed America’s rebirth.

Lincoln, the prose-poet of union; Whitman, the verse-prophet of the American people. Their Washington—a citadel of mud and miracles—faded, but their intertwined legacy endures: democracy not as an abstract ideal, but as a holy blood-earned song.

As Whitman wrote, they were “kindred spirits,” voices crying from the same ground, their silence louder than any conversation could have been.

*Narrative and quotes taken from Daniel Mark Epstein classic, “Lincoln and Whitman, Parallel Lives in Civl War Washington”