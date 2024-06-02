1 day ago

Eric Worrall

Strategies for Affordable and Fair Clean Energy Transitions

INTERNATIONAL ENERGY AGENCY

The last few years have been tough for many energy consumers around the world, with high energy prices putting a lot of pressure on the cost of living. The effects have been most severe for low-income countries and households. This has rightly put issues of affordability and fairness at the centre of the energy debate.

For an honest assessment of the situation, we need to be clear about where these pressures on the cost of living have come from. The global energy crisis that escalated in early 2022 was not caused by clean energy. Since the early days of the crisis, I have been speaking regularly with energy policy makers from around the world. None of them have complained of relying too much on clean energy. On the contrary, they wish they had more, because the result of investing in these technologies today is a more affordable energy system for consumers tomorrow – as well as less severe impacts from climate change, major improvements in air quality and greater energy security.

When people misleadingly blame clean energy and climate policies for the recent spikes in energy prices, they are, intentionally or not, moving the spotlight away from the main cause – the major cuts that Russia made to natural gas supply.

That said, there is still an important debate to be had about affordability and fairness in clean energy transitions – notably in terms of how the costs and benefits will be shared. And that is why we have produced this important new analysis. We wanted to provide an evidence base and actionable advice for policy makers as they consider their strategies for the future. A key risk is that poorer households, communities and countries are excluded from the new clean energy economy that is emerging around the world because they cannot pay the upfront costs of the switch to a safer and more sustainable energy system. As a result, they remain vulnerable to swings in fuel prices, which already disproportionately affect their budgets and well-being compared with their wealthier counterparts.

Well-designed policies are essential to addressing this. This special report provides examples – from across advanced, emerging and developing economies – on ways to make clean energy technologies more accessible to all. This is an important and growing area of work for the International Energy Agency (IEA), as demonstrated by our longstanding work on energy access globally and, more recently, by our Global Summit on People-Centred Clean Energy Transitions in April 2024 and our Summit on Clean Cooking in Africa in May 2024, which mobilised USD 2.2 billion in new announcements from governments and private sources to increase clean cooking access in Africa. Both summits were firsts of their kind – but they won’t be the last as we continue to address these critical issues with stakeholders from around the world and work with them to drive progress.

As we consider the energy technology pathways available for communities and countries worldwide, it is essential to keep in mind that many of the clean and efficient choices are also the most cost-effective ones – typically because they require much lower day-to-day spending on fuels to operate. Putting the world on track to reach net zero emissions by 2050 requires additional investment but also reduces the operating costs of the global energy system by more than half over the next decade compared with a trajectory based on today’s policy settings, this special report shows.

Pursuing such a path has considerable implications for economies across the globe, notably for fuel importers and exporter. I– and to offer strategies for doing so. I would like to thank the team of IEA colleagues who worked on this first-of-its-kind analysis, including lead authors Peter Zeniewski and Siddharth Singh, under the expert guidance of Chief Energy Economist Tim Gould. I’m also grateful to Brian Motherway and Jane Cohen, who lead the IEA’s work on inclusive energy transitions, for their valuable contributions. I’m confident that this report will provide an important foundation for productive and evidence- based discussions on ensuring that clean energy transitions benefit as many people as possible, and especially the poorest and most vulnerable.

