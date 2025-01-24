Add World Health Organization (WHO) to your List of Dishonest Climate Crisis Propagandists: Ebola hype.

By Jim Steele

The WHO Deputy Director-General’s press conference recently claimed climate change is causing “many, many diseases”, including Mpox, Marburg and Ebola, to accelerate in terms of their emergence. “It’s been driven by climate change, driven by droughts and floods.”

A quick look at Ebola reveals what totally dishonest monkey shit that claim is

Ebola Disease is caused by 6 different species of Ebola viruses that are carried by fruit bats and can be transmitted to monkeys and humans. Depending on the species, 25 to 90% of infected people die.

Until 2014, outbreaks of Ebola were reported from remote villages close to tropical rainforests in Central and West Africa. Graphic A shows where non-imported outbreaks were reported. Ebola is transmitted by contact with bodily fluids and organs of infected animals. Infected bats and primates can transmit Ebola to people who eat bats and primates as bush meat. However, care-takers of infected people or sexual contact with survivors can transmit the disease among people, enabling the disease to be imported into urban centers.

During an outbreak between 2014 and 2016, Ebola that was imported into urban areas resulted in over 28,000 cases. Multiple countries including Italy, Mali, Nigeria, Senegal, Spain, the UK and the US, reported imported Ebola cases associated with this outbreak

The Reston Ebola virus species sickens non-human primates, but not humans. In 1989 in Reston, Virginia (USA), a colony of monkeys imported from the Philippines, caused outbreaks in non-human primates in Pennsylvania and Texas, and Sienna, Italy. These imported urban outbreaks have nothing to do with climate change.

A quick examination of the climate of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC; formerly Zaire) further shows no significant climate effect and further pulls the curtain down on the WHO’s climate lies.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo is a tropical country whose climate is controlled by the seasonal movements of the Intertropical Convergence Zone which causes an alternation between a wet and dry season. Data from the Climatic Research Unit (CRU) of University of East Anglia and reported by the World Bank show how little climate change has occurred. The dry season for DRC happens when the ITCZ brings the rains to north. Precipitation during the dry season has changed from 217.85 millimeters during 1901-1930 average for June, July, and August to our current 30-year average of 216.38 mm, a 0.6% change. Similar percent change happens during the rainy season when the ITCZ is closer to the equator.

Similarly, a barely detectable change in average temperature raised the 1901-30 average of 23.21 C during the dry season to a current 23.61; a 0.4C change in 120 years.

The WHO propagandists want to convince all the gullible people that a 0.4 C rise in temperature and a 1.5 mm decrease in dry season precipitation over 120 years is a climate crisis increasing deadly diseases like Ebola. Only really stupid people will ever buy that dishonest crap.