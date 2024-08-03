AEP’s Carbon Capture Fantasy, From NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT, By Paul Homewood
Nor does he seem to realise we have no gas power plants which could be fitted with carbon capture, even if it could be made to work. In other words, we would have to spend tens of billions
Claimed Dangers
Coal Pollution Can Be Seen Pouring From Power Plant Smokestacks
Oceans, Sea Level, and Ice
Earth’s Temperature
The Global Temperature Record Says We Are in a ‘Climate Emergency’
Unprecedented Heat Wave in Pacific Northwest was Driven by Climate Change
Measurement, Emissions & Climate Models
Instrumental Temperature Records Demonstrate Man-Made Global Warming
Is The US surface Temperature Record a Reliable Indicator of Warming?
Climate Change is Causing Accelerated 21st Century Surface Warming
Measuring the Earth’s Global Average Temperature is a Scientific and Objective Process
Climate Models have Accurately Predicted 30 Years of Warming
Weather
AEP’s Carbon Capture Fantasy
From NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT
By Paul Homewood
h/t Doug Brodie
The idiot is back again:
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/business/2024/08/02/carbon-capture-could-be-hero-green-economy
The clown still does not seem to understand that nobody in the world has yet managed to make carbon capture work commercially at scale, though he blames this on Britain making a dog’s dinner of its grand ambitions for carbon capture.
Nor does he seem to realise we have no gas power plants which could be fitted with carbon capture, even if it could be made to work. In other words, we would have to spend tens of billions building new CCGTs.
Nor does he seem to realise that CCS is extremely energy inefficient, therefore requiring much more natural gas than a conventional gas power plant would. Hardly sensible when we wany to cut gas imports.
Nor does he seem to realise that electricity produced via CCS gas power plants is extremely costly.
Will the Telegraph please replace him with a journalist who knows what he is talking about.