AEP’s Carbon Capture Fantasy

CARBON SEQUESTRATION

From NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT



By Paul Homewood

h/t Doug Brodie

The idiot is back again:

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/business/2024/08/02/carbon-capture-could-be-hero-green-economy

The clown still does not seem to understand that nobody in the world has yet managed to make carbon capture work commercially at scale, though he blames this on Britain making a dog’s dinner of its grand ambitions for carbon capture.

Nor does he seem to realise we have no gas power plants which could be fitted with carbon capture, even if it could be made to work. In other words, we would have to spend tens of billions building new CCGTs.

Nor does he seem to realise that CCS is extremely energy inefficient, therefore requiring much more natural gas than a conventional gas power plant would. Hardly sensible when we wany to cut gas imports.

Nor does he seem to realise that electricity produced via CCS gas power plants is extremely costly.

Will the Telegraph please replace him with a journalist who knows what he is talking about.