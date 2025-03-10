After a Month of Uncertainty, the Good News: Bioenergy Moves Forward with Year-Round Blending

The EPA has decided to allow the year-round sale of E15 in eight states, ensuring that fuel stations can offer gasoline blended with 15% ethanol throughout the year.

Corn ethanol has its place in cleaner fuel production, and its fermentation emissions can be captured through CCUS, though this adds cost and the process requires additional renewable energy. The bigger issue, however, is its limited efficiency. High input demands - water, fertilizers, pesticides - combined with a seasonal growth cycle and months of fallow land make it a poor choice for biofuel production in terms of both land use and carbon efficiency.

Spineless cacti offer a fundamentally better alternative. They grow year-round in semi-arid regions with minimal water, continuously sequester carbon, and produce biomass without competing with food crops. Unlike corn, which requires fertile land that could be used for food, spineless cacti thrive on marginal land that would otherwise remain unproductive. This eliminates the food-versus-fuel conflict and allows biofuel production to expand without displacing agriculture for food.

Beyond biomass production, spineless cacti improve soil health over time. Their root systems reduce erosion, increase organic matter, and enhance microbial activity, gradually restoring degraded land. This turns previously unusable areas into long-term productive landscapes.

Biomass from spineless cacti can not only be converted into ethanol but also into methanol, a fuel that utilizes nearly 100% of the plant’s carbon - far superior to ethanol, which releases substantial amounts of carbon during fermentation unless captured. Methanol integrates seamlessly into existing fuel infrastructure and serves as a feedstock for synthetic fuels, making it a more efficient and scalable alternative.

Ethanol will continue to play a role, but the future of biofuels lies in more sustainable, resource-efficient solutions. Methanol from biomass - especially from spineless cacti grown on marginal land - delivers better carbon utilization, land efficiency, and environmental and economic benefits.