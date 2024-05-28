Forwarded this email? Subscribe here for more

Climate alarm Pope Al Gore made an appearance on The Today Show this morning to spread his ruinous messaging to the masses. Naturally, he was fully accommodated by the show’s incurious hosts, who hit him with nothing but pre-arranged softball setup questions. I don’t watch the Today Show, so I have no idea what any of these talking heads names are - except for Al Roker, who says nothing here - but I’m sure some of you do know.

I’m sharing this with you because Gore provides a bit of a tutorial in which he unintentionally explains why I do what I do here, which I will explain below.

Watch (or read the transcript that follows):

Transcript:

Talking head: Good, good. So, with the presidential election, you know, less than seven months away, how do you think the outcome of that whatever happens will impact where we're at with climate change right now, not just here, but around the world? Al Gore: Well, I think in some ways there's what you might call a big wheel, we are moving in the right direction, that's kind of unstoppable. But what I mean by that is if you look at all the new electricity generation installed worldwide last year, 87% of it was renewables. It's the cheapest electricity in the history of the world. 1 in 5 vehicles are electric now, and it's going to rise rapidly. Those trends are going to continue, but it's not enough. And so the outcome of these elections in the U.S. and elsewhere in the world this year really will make a difference. It's important to make the changes. We were talking earlier about composting and all of these different getting the heat pump and changing the light bulbs. But as important as that is to change the light bulbs, it’s way more important to change the laws and the policies, because that's that's really the solution. And unfortunately, the largest polluters are way better at capturing politicians than capturing emissions. And they have achieved a degree of control over the decisions made by governments, including in this government. But the election, unfortunately, a lot of things become polarized these days… Talking head: Do you think there's a light at the end of the tunnel for that? Al Gore: I do. I do because I think even those who in the past would not even want to use the word climate or the phrase global warming are now saying, oh man, I got to look at my hole cards here. You know, this thing is really getting bad and everybody sees it in their own lives now. So we've got to get over this political barrier that the big polluters are reinforcing and like revetment, say, every single day. And they've got massive advertising campaigns to try to convince people it's not that serious and we shouldn't go so fast to try to solve it. We need to go fast. But there are.

[End]

I have no idea what “revetment” is, but that is what Gore said there. But obviously, he’s talking about wanting to silence anyone who questions the climate alarm narrative when he says that.

The first sentence I highlighted is this: “it’s way more important to change the laws and the policies, because that's that's really the solution.”

I often am asked why I constantly talk about politics and public policy in my writings on energy. Mr. Gore just told you why: Because - and it’s unfortunate - everything about energy these days is political. People like Gore, John Kerry, John Podesta, Jennifer Granholm, Gina McCarthy, Barack Obama, and Joe Biden have made certain that’s the case.

I write and talk about the intersections between politics/public policy and energy because those intersections are always present, and I think it is vitally important for the public to understand that. Everyone needs to understand how and why the policies invoked during Democrat administrations and congresses are directly causing the dramatic increases in their utility bills and food bills and gas at the pump.

At the end, Gore emphasizes that “We need to go fast.” The reason for that is blatantly obvious: Gore and his fellow Popes in the global church of climate alarm cult know that more and more ordinary people are awakening to the scam with every passing day. Thus, it is vital for them to consolidate their desire for a global authoritarian socialist governance before that awakening gains critical mass and tosses them and their ruinous ideology aside.

This is why I do what I do - Al Gore just explained it for you.

