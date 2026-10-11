The Word Merchant

The Word Merchant

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Gene Nelson, Ph.D.'s avatar
Gene Nelson, Ph.D.
Oct 11

Bravo, Steve for your on-point criticism of Al Gore, Jr. with a wry twist of humor. (In Al Gore, Jr.'s defense, he apparently does not own a private jet or a yacht. Apparently he owned a 100-foot long houseboat.)

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John Shanahan's avatar
John Shanahan
Oct 11

Yes, BRAVO is the right comment for a great new line of articles. Thanks.

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