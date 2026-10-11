Al Gore Wins the First “Least Valuable Energy Humanist Plunger” Award

By Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant, Sheboygan, Wisconsin

The “Least Valuable Energy Humanist Plunger” Award is not a prize for being wrong about the weather. Plenty of people are wrong about the weather. It is a plunger plaque for the public figure who combined the largest audience, the sharpest warnings, the least attention to the enormous human cost of scarce or expensive energy, and the greatest gain from the crisis scaring itself.

The measure is simple: power times error times impunity times energy poverty, with a special weight for the fortune built while global fuels are treated like dirt to stay in the ground, pun intended. The first recipient is Albert Arnold Gore Jr.

A wooden spoon only says you finished last. A plunger says the energy system backed up and you were standing over it with a blaring microphone.

Gore earns the inaugural plaque on that standard. He had the vice presidency, the documentary, the Nobel Peace Prize, the lucrative speaking circuit, the network media and the investment firm. The world still runs on the same life-giving fuels, while he has spent two decades calling it a planetary disaster.

He left the White House in 2001 with a net worth measured mostly in Tennessee property, commonly placed around a million. Celebrity Net Worth’s January 2026 estimate puts him near three hundred million dollars. The path is public. In 2004 he co-founded Generation Investment Management with David Blood, the former Goldman Sachs asset-management chief. Gore remains chairman.

The firm’s own materials and regulatory filings show a large sustainable-investing platform. One 2025 stewardship report listed assets under management at nearly $24.7 billion as of early 2026. Barron’s reported that the Global Equity fund alone was valued at 21 billion at the end of 2025.

Recent Form 13-F filings show an equity book in the ten-billion-dollar range, with top holdings including Danaher, Amazon, Microsoft, MercadoLibre, and Visa. Sustainable on the letterhead. Ordinary compounders in the account.

Current TV, the cable network he co-founded after leaving office, was sold to Al Jazeera in 2013 for roughly $500 million. His personal share was never itemized in a public filing, but a founder’s piece of a nine-figure sale is not lecture money. After An Inconvenient Truth, he collected speaking fees between $ 100,000 and $ 200,000 per night.

He sat on Apple’s board from 2003 to 2024. None of this is illegal. All of it is relevant. The man who told the planet the clock was running out became rich inside the same years the clock, by the expanding energy data, kept ordinary time.

The film arrived in 2006. It was effective theater. It also contained specific claims that have not held. Gore said that within a decade there would be no more snows of Kilimanjaro. Snow remains. He suggested Glacier National Park would need a new name because the glaciers would be gone.

The famous animations of Florida and other coastlines underwater were presented as the result of a Greenland or West Antarctic ice sheet collapse.

Scientists at the time noted those full collapses would not be near-term events. Sea level has risen slightly, as it has for more than a century. It has not redrawn the maps on the schedule that Gore’s disasters implied.

Gore’s Arctic claims were sharper. In 2009, at a Copenhagen side event, Gore cited research suggesting a 75% chance that the entire North Polar ice cap could be gone in summer within 5 to 7 years. The scientist whose work he was citing, Wieslaw Maslowski, later said he would never assign a likelihood that precise and that some ice would remain past 2020.

Arctic summer ice has declined from the late-1970s satellite baseline. It has not vanished. The 2025 and 2026 seasons still show millions of square kilometers of ice. A warning that treats a model’s outer edge as a scary deadline is not science. It is a carnival barker’s scare tactic.

The energy sanity ledger is the one that matters for energy humanism. Whose goal is the thriving and flourishing of all 8 billion people on the planet with life-giving energy.

The Energy Institute’s Statistical Review of World Energy, released in 2026 with full-year 2025 data, put fossil fuels at 86% of the global total energy supply. Oil, coal, and gas all set or approached records. Renewables grew quickly in percentage terms and accounted for the largest share of new energy outside a recession year, led by solar. This means the “Best of the Above” is working.

Yes, absolute fossil supply still rose, thank goodness. Total energy demand rose 1.7 percent to more than 600 exajoules. Electricity and natural gas are decarbonizing faster than the rest of the energy system. The whole of life’s circle is still overwhelmingly dependent on hydrocarbons. The transition Gore continues to described as urgent and inevitable has, so far, been a hollow, inhumane idea.

Yes, Gore’s imaginary transition has enormous human cost. Reliable, high-density energy is an input to clean water, refrigeration, modern medicine, fertilizer, and the surplus that funds hospitals instead of hauling water. Policies that treat coal, gas, and nuclear as moral contaminants raise the price of that input before firm replacements exist. In the meantime, women and children toil collecting cooking fuel, fire wood, buckets of water, and perishable foods.

Europe’s recent electricity shortages and the quiet persistence of energy poverty in large parts of Africa and South Asia are not abstract. They are made by energy ignorance. A man who can fly to broadcast a climate crisis, and whose firm invests in renewables, does not pay: The household in the South Asia or a village of Africa that still cooks over dung.

The award does not require a finding that every sentence Gore ever spoke was false. Global temperatures have risen. Arctic ice has declined. Some weather risks have shifted. The award requires a finding that the public method—deadline language, worst-case animations treated as forecasts, and a personal fortune built on the resulting urgency—produced more influence than accuracy, and more human cost than the life-saving benefit for the people who need the energy of life.

An enormous conflict of interest is part of the problem. Gore’s credibility remains. The Nobel remains. The expensive speaking invitations remain. The firm built on renewables remains.

On the one hand, the developer in Africa notes that the European Union won’t finance fossil fuels which will end of poverty. On the other, a former US vice president who collects $200,000 to say the end is near, then returns to his abundance. The plunger is engraved for the difference.

This Energy Humanist Thinks:

• The Least Valuable Energy Humanist is measured by power times error times impunity times energy poverty, with extra weight for scourge of energy poverty and personal profit earned.

• Al Gore left office with a modest fortune and is now estimated near three hundred million dollars. Generation Investment Management, which he chairs, manages tens of billions. Current TV sold for about five hundred million. Speaking fees ran to six figures a night.

• Specific claims in and after An Inconvenient Truth—Kilimanjaro snows gone within a decade, Glacier National Park glaciers gone, summer Arctic ice possibly gone by the mid-2010s—have not occurred on the stated schedules.

• Fossil fuels supplied eighty-six percent of global total energy in 2025. Absolute use of oil, coal, and gas rose. The transition so far has been mostly addition, while billions of people living in some form of energy poverty and breathing the polluted interior air. Women and children bare the biggest burden.

• High-density, reliable energy is a condition of ordinary health and development. Warnings that raise its price without signs of an energy crisis are a tax on the people who can least afford it.

• The first plunger goes to the man who got rich on the climate warning, while the inhumanity of energy poverty is still running rampant.