Al Gore’s classic case of willful blindness: China is World’s Biggest Polluter

By Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant

As a self-proclaimed China cynic, I see Al Gore’s recent gushing over China’s supposed “climate leadership” as a classic case of willful blindness—or worse, a dangerous naivety that plays right into Beijing’s propaganda machine. In quote from a September 2025 TechCrunch interview, captures it perfectly: Gore’s more upset about America “ceding the field” than the fact that the so-called leader he’s celebrating is the world’s biggest polluter by a mile, pumping out more CO2 than the US, EU, and most of the developed world combined.

He’s essentially cheering for the arsonist who claims to be handing out fire extinguishers, while ignoring the gasoline they’re still pouring on the flames. Let’s break this down, focusing on Gore’s oversight and China’s actual role, backed by the inconvenient facts that climate optimists like him conveniently gloss over.

Gore’s “Climate Blindness”: Selective Vision in a Smog-Filled World

Gore admits he “would not have seen this coming” 25 years ago—China stepping up as a clean energy powerhouse—but he’s framing it as a positive surprise, like some underdog story. He laments US policies under figures like Trump for letting China dominate low-carbon tech, arguing that the planet needs someone to lead, regardless of who.

From my cynical perch, this is peak hypocrisy. Gore’s been a climate crusader since the ‘90s, yet he’s overlooking China’s outsized role in causing the crisis he warns about. It’s like praising a chain-smoker for switching to e-cigs while they light up three packs a day in the background.

This blindness isn’t new for Gore or the Western climate elite. They hype China’s renewable exports (solar panels, EVs) as proof of leadership. However, they ignore how those “green” wins are built on a foundation of dirty coal and state-subsidized overproduction that undercuts global markets.

Gore’s frustration with US “dismantling” policies rings hollow when China’s commitments are often just performative theater—pledges made in Paris or Copenhagen that get watered down or ignored domestically. As one critic put it, praising China here is like 20th-century apologists fawning over the Soviets: it’s admiration for authoritarian muscle that can force “green” mandates without pesky things like democracy or energy market realities getting in the way.

Worse, Gore’s view enables a false equivalence. He acts like the US bowing out creates a vacuum that China nobly fills. Still, America’s innovations (fracking for natural gas, nuclear initiatives, efficiency gains) have cut emissions more effectively than China’s splashy announcements. By fixating on opportunity costs for the US, he’s missing the bigger scam: China uses climate rhetoric to dominate supply chains while offshoring its pollution and locking the West into dependency.

China’s Real Climate Role: Polluter-in-Chief Masquerading as Savior

Now, let’s get to the meat: China isn’t “leading” on climate; it’s the primary culprit, with a track record of greenwashing, coal addiction, and emissions that dwarf everyone else’s. Sure, boosters point to recent data showing a dip in CO2 output—emissions reportedly fell 1% in the first half of 2025, 1.6% in Q1, and 2.7% year-over-year in some sectors.

But as a cynic, I call BS on taking these numbers at face value. They’re based on self-reported Chinese government data, which has a history of being as reliable as a Beijing weather forecast during smog season. Even if true, these are tiny blips after years of explosive growth—China’s emissions have doubled since Gore’s “An Inconvenient Truth” era, and they’re still responsible for about 30% of global CO2, more than the US (14%) and India (7%) combined.

Look at the totals: In February 2025 alone, China belched out 1.47 billion tonnes of CO2 equivalent, per independent trackers. Since 2015—the Paris Agreement year—China accounts for 90% of the increase in global emissions, even as the West slashes its own. Per capita? Defenders love that metric because China’s massive population dilutes the numbers (about 8 tonnes per person vs. 15 in the US), but it’s a red herring.

Total output matters for the atmosphere, not averages—China’s already surpassed the EU and UK per capita while building infrastructure that locks in high emissions for decades. Plus, much of that “low per capita” comes from rural poverty, not efficiency; the elite in Shanghai live like Westerners while the masses subsidize the pollution.

The real kicker is coal: Despite all the solar hype, China remains hopelessly tethered to it, with over 300-400 new coal plants built or under construction since 2020. Coal drove their economic boom, and they’re not quitting—production hit record highs even as they tout renewables. This creates a “paradox” where pledges (like peaking emissions by 2030) clash with reality: more fossil fuels, not less.

Emissions from coal dropped 4.5% in 2025. Great, but that’s after adding capacity that rivals entire countries’ grids. And don’t get me started on greenwashing: China issues “green bonds” to fund coal projects abroad via Belt and Road, exporting pollution to poorer nations while claiming climate creds at home.

From a cynical lens, this isn’t incompetence—it’s strategy. China dominates solar and EV markets (80-90% of global supply) by dumping cheap, subsidized products, killing Western competitors, and creating dependency. But those panels? Made with coal-powered factories in Xinjiang, often with forced labor.

Their “leadership” is about economic warfare, not saving the planet—using climate as cover to weaken rivals while they keep polluting. As one observer noted, emission caps aren’t about the environment; they’re about control.

In sum, Gore’s celebration ignores the elephant in the room: China is the problem, not the solution. If he genuinely cared about the planet, he'd call out Beijing's hypocrisy instead of bemoaning US “opportunity costs.” As cynics, we know better—China’s “rise” is just another power play, and falling for it only accelerates the mess.