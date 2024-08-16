Lewis Ludwig commented on this

Alarmism is a multi-trillion dollar business model? 🤔 The Rockefeller Foundation points to an energy deficit of 8,700 TWh to be bridged by 2050 in 72 countries to meet climate and development goals.



The Rockefeller Foundation has published a report highlighting a significant renewable energy deficit, referred to as the “Green Power Gap”. This deficit, representing 8,700 TWh, concerns 72 countries across Africa, Asia, Latin America and the Middle East.



The report highlights the urgent need for these nations to transform their current, often inefficient, energy systems to achieve sustainable energy abundance. These countries need to increase their clean energy production capacity by 2050 to meet global climate targets and development needs.



Currently, they use less than 1,000 kWh per capita each year, a level insufficient to lift their populations out of energy poverty and stimulate economic growth.



Analysis of countries and regions concerned. The countries identified in the report include Asian nations such as Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India and Indonesia, as well as numerous African and Latin American countries such as Bolivia, Guatemala, Haiti and Nicaragua.



In Africa, countries such as Micronesia and Myanmar are also concerned.

The analysis reveals that only eight countries are in Latin America and the Middle East, while 44 are in Africa and 20 in Asia.



These countries, described as “energy poor”, not only need to increase their production of clean energy, but also improve their energy infrastructure to reach modern minimum energy standards, defined by an average annual use of 1,000 kWh per capita.



Four countries, although having exceeded this threshold, have significant population segments below this level.



The Rockefeller Foundation has classified UN countries into three categories: “advanced economies”, “energy-poor countries” and “emerging economies”.



Advanced and emerging economies must achieve net zero emissions by 2050 and 2060 respectively.



The report calculates that the remaining global carbon budget of 207 gigatons allows for some growth in energy-poor countries, provided that the share of fossil fuels declines over the long term.



By 2040, the share of fossil fuels in these countries must fall to 30%, with a target of zero net emissions by 2070. This transformation requires an approach tailored to the specific resources and needs of each country.