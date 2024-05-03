Alarmists Al Gore And John Kerry Among Recipients To Get Presidential Medal Of Freedom

by Katie Pavlich

2 mins ago

The White House announced the next group of Presidential Medal of Freedom recipients Friday morning. [emphasis, links added]

Former Vice President Al Gore is on the list with a citation for his work on “climate change.”

“Al Gore is a former Vice President, United States Senator, and member of the House of Representatives. After winning the popular vote, he accepted the outcome of a disputed presidential election for the sake of our unity. He was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize jointly with the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change for his bold action on climate change,” the White House released in an announcement.

In 2006, Gore produced a documentary called “An Inconvenient Truth.”

The film, in which Gore said the Earth would “become a frying pan” and that the Arctic ice cap would be completely melted by 2013, has been widely debunked by scientists — including John Coleman, a co-founder of the Weather Channel.

Further, Gore made his fortune by selling his television network to Qatari-owned and oil-rich Al Jazeera.

Former Climate Czar John Kerry, who has flown around the world in his private jet for decades while decrying fossil fuel use for the rest of us, will also receive the honor.

Read rest at Townhall