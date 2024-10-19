“Alberta UCP to vote on celebrating CO2, and not recognizing it as pollutant”, Joseph Fournier, Senior Scientist, Writes…
Alberta UCP to vote on celebrating CO2, and not recognizing it as pollutant
Next month, the United Conservative Party (UCP) will be voting on the following:
1. Abandoning Net Zero targets;
2. Removing designation of CO2 as a pollutant; and
3. Recognize that CO2 is a foundational nutrient of all life on Earth.
Over 90% of Saskatchewan rural municipalities voted the same earlier in 2024.
I can quite confidently and with a sense of pride, claim that my prolific writing on this topic on LinkedIn and with the Western Standard has emboldened Alberta's conservative base (https://lnkd.in/g8zbQkes).
I know this because I have been told by Albertan Conservative thought leaders that this is true.
Friends, I say this not to brag, but to highlight that it only takes a few brave and articulate people to positively influence society.
Note that the National Observer has its executive origins within the US Tides Foundation and it has a singular objective to convince Canadians to reject its immense wealth in natural resources in the name of Climate Justice.
The author of this article fails to recognize that her B.A. in Journalism and minor in Humanities does not make her a subject matter expert in deciphering the extreme complexities of space and atmospheric physics, geology, geophysics and oceanography.
I pray that more young people like her learn humility and openness of heart and mind.
Someone needs to inform her that Primates evolved under 10x higher CO2 concentrations than present and are among the most adaptable species on Planet Earth.
Will the Executive Leadership of the UCP finally take a stand or will they continue to confuse Political Science with Physical Science?
Finally, and hopefully, we are seeing the beginning of a movement to see CO2 for what it really is, and to dispel the fear of a changing climate. It was Gina McCarthy, Obama’s E.P.A. Administrator, that falsely labeled CO2 as a pollutant. The United Nations and most world governments were quick to follow suit. Since that proclamation incredible harm has been done to the environment and global economy in the name of eliminating CO2 emissions. The UN's IPCC was tasked with proving that anthropogenic CO2 emissions are the greatest threat there has ever been to the environment, while ignoring any benefits of increased atmospheric CO2 concentration. When it was shown that CO2 levels and temperatures were higher in the past than they are today the statement was made that "it's never changed this rapidly thereby not giving organisms time to adapt to the change". This statement has no basis in reality. The most rapid change only occurred for about 30 years but the slowing of the increase in this millennium has been negated by the falsification of scientific observations to make it appear that the rate of change is ongoing with no apparent end in sight. Knowledge of changes over the last 10,000 years has been "adjusted" in line with Michael Mann's debunked Hockey Stick graph. Things proving dramatic climatic changes like grapes growing well in the UK and the River Thames freezing over are ignored. Common sense and logic dictate that there must have been 30 year periods during the last 10,000 years when the climate changed rapidly. This can not been proven or disproven because historic records show dramatic changes, but can not define periods as short as 30 years. The insistence that climate change is causing global disruptions and disasters like never seen before is based on accepting outrageous forecasts based on inaccurate models, as being what is really happening. Scientific observations show that rising temperatures and CO2 levels are stabilizing and improving the environment in nearly all ways.