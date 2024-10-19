Alberta UCP to vote on celebrating CO2, and not recognizing it as pollutant

Next month, the United Conservative Party (UCP) will be voting on the following:

1. Abandoning Net Zero targets;

2. Removing designation of CO2 as a pollutant; and

3. Recognize that CO2 is a foundational nutrient of all life on Earth.

Over 90% of Saskatchewan rural municipalities voted the same earlier in 2024.

I can quite confidently and with a sense of pride, claim that my prolific writing on this topic on LinkedIn and with the Western Standard has emboldened Alberta's conservative base (https://lnkd.in/g8zbQkes).

I know this because I have been told by Albertan Conservative thought leaders that this is true.

Friends, I say this not to brag, but to highlight that it only takes a few brave and articulate people to positively influence society.

Note that the National Observer has its executive origins within the US Tides Foundation and it has a singular objective to convince Canadians to reject its immense wealth in natural resources in the name of Climate Justice.

The author of this article fails to recognize that her B.A. in Journalism and minor in Humanities does not make her a subject matter expert in deciphering the extreme complexities of space and atmospheric physics, geology, geophysics and oceanography.

I pray that more young people like her learn humility and openness of heart and mind.

Someone needs to inform her that Primates evolved under 10x higher CO2 concentrations than present and are among the most adaptable species on Planet Earth.

Will the Executive Leadership of the UCP finally take a stand or will they continue to confuse Political Science with Physical Science?

https://lnkd.in/gFHiADGX

