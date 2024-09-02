Doug SheridanDoug Sheridan • 1st • 1stIndependent Research, Analysis & Opinion | Energy • Economics • PolicyIndependent Research, Analysis & Opinion | Energy • Economics • Policy3h • Edited • 3 hours ago

Allen Brooks writes in his Energy Musings newsletter, we are told the EV revolution is successful. Some point to EV registrations in June outpacing the rest of the light-vehicle market and reaching 8.9% of sales, but the growth was achieved with more model choices and heavy discounts.



For EV cheerleaders, sales are advancing. But EV manufacturers continue to lose money, cut their future manufacturing plans, and are emphasizing plug-in and regular hybrid vehicles instead. For some car manufacturers, hybrid models are vastly outselling their EVs.



The problem with all the EV hype is that the sales growth is falling below the expected trajectory. Moreover, growth has been supported by price cuts and margin contraction. Automakers are adjusting their output plans confirming the current market softness, a trend the industry sees continuing well into the future.



A recent survey conducted by AAA Northeast of their members in Rhode Island, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York, and New Jersey showed more than half the respondents never plan to buy a BEV. Additionally, nearly half said they would not consider a plug-in hybrid.



Not surprisingly, an AAA official said the disinterest in EVs was fear of the unknown. Drivers fear being able to drive them, while also worried about charging them. Better education is supposed to be the solution. If that is true, why are gov'ts throwing even more money to lure buyers?



Jillian Young, director of public relations for AAA Northeast said, “What’s interesting is that this is an area of the country with an above-average market share of [EVs] and we’re still seeing this resistance.” Did she consider this is also a part of the country with a high percentage of virtue-signaling elites? Those were the early buyers of EVs, only to have seen their values fall like a rock during the last 18 months.



Meanwhile, a June Pew Research Center national survey that showed only three in ten Americans saying they would very or somewhat seriously consider purchasing an EV. That's down nine percentage points in the past year.



The Pew survey results provide interesting reading. The interest in EVs decreases as people age. The interest in EVs is highest in urban areas where people drive shorter distances so they do not suffer from “range anxiety” as much as suburban drivers, and certainly not as much as rural drivers.



Our Take: Brooks notes that 32% of EV owners are not interested in buying another one. Owners of hybrid vehicles seem to be almost evenly split between EV buyers and non-buyers. Owners of gas vehicles seem to be wedded to them. This, friends, is the elephant on the dealer lot that few want to acknowledge.