American Expanse

While driving home from NYC,

I was hard-nosing the highway

past ancient steel mills

known as Gary, IN

It might have been

the pungent odors

of oil refineries or steel mills

or, the sight of decaying

government buildings near

downtown Gary, but I found

myself singing the words

to "America the Beautiful

"O beautiful for spacious skies,

For amber waves of grain,

For purple mountain majesties

Above the fruited plain!"

But wait, there are no

“fruited" plains" out here.

Instead, there are wheated and corned

plains all across

thousand of miles of beautiful

American expanse.

Steve Heins