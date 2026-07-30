America’s Energy Future Is Measured in Centuries, Not Scarcity

By Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant, Sheboygan, Wisconsin

Last week the U.S. Geological Survey and the Department of the Interior released a report that should have been front-page news across the country. Coal resources beneath federally managed public lands alone total 4.2 billion short tons of reported reserves at active mines plus another 356 billion short tons of available resources in the lower 48 states. At current consumption rates, that is enough coal to meet the nation’s needs for at least 600 years. Alaska adds at least another 140 billion short tons of identified resources, with the possibility of far more.

Six hundred years. Not decades. Not a generation. Centuries.

That figure lands at a moment when many still speak as if American energy resources are finite and fading. The truth is the opposite. When you put the new federal coal assessment beside the country’s natural gas endowment, and the broader resource base, a clearer picture of the United States’ complete energy future emerges. It is one of abundance measured in centuries, not managed decline.

Start with natural gas, the resource that has already rewritten American energy economics. Proved reserves sit in the range of roughly 580–600 trillion cubic feet in the most recent EIA data. That number alone is substantial. But proved reserves are only the portion that has been drilled, measured, and booked under current economics. The larger story is the technically recoverable resource base—the “hidden” volumes that technology and geology keep revealing.

The Potential Gas Committee’s latest assessment (year-end 2024) places mean technically recoverable natural gas resources at 3,871 trillion cubic feet. That is a 16 percent increase from the prior assessment. Other estimates of total future gas supply, combining proved reserves and remaining resources, exceed 4,500 trillion cubic feet. The Energy Information Administration’s own long-term resource assumptions put total U.S. technically recoverable dry natural gas near 3,000 trillion cubic feet as of early 2024, with continuous upward revisions as drilling and completion technology improve.

These are not speculative numbers. They rest on the same shale formations—Marcellus, Utica, Haynesville, Permian associated gas, and others—that already turned the United States into the world’s leading natural gas producer and a major LNG exporter. What was once locked in tight rock is now recoverable at commercial rates. Every few years the estimates rise because operators and engineers keep finding better ways to extract more from the same rock. That is the practical meaning of “hidden” reserves: resources that become visible and usable only when technology and markets align.

Coal and natural gas together already give the United States a multi-century foundation of dense, dispatchable energy. Add crude oil. Proved reserves hover near 46 billion barrels. Technically recoverable oil resources run into the hundreds of billions of barrels in various assessments. Uranium resources for nuclear power are likewise measured in decades to centuries of supply at current and expanded rates. Measured by energy content, U.S. coal resources alone exceed the combined remaining oil and natural gas resources.

For years, the architects of “Greenwishing”—those who prioritize glossy projections over engineering reality—have tried to convince the public that America’s fossil fuel chapter is drawing to a close. They treat coal as a relic of the past and treat natural gas as a transient bridge fuel that will soon be phased out by wishful thinking and intermittent technologies.

The complete picture is therefore straightforward. The United States sits on fossil fuel and nuclear resources capable of powering the economy for centuries at current or even elevated consumption levels. That is not an argument for burning every last ton or cubic foot tomorrow. It is an argument against the scarcity premise that has shaped so much policy discussion.

Energy humanism starts from the opposite premise: abundance is the moral and practical foundation of human flourishing. Reliable, low-cost energy raises living standards, supports manufacturing, heats homes in cold climates, powers data centers and AI, and gives developing nations the same ladder the developed world climbed. When resources are measured in centuries rather than years, the policy task changes. The question is no longer how to ration a shrinking pie. It is about developing the resources we have in ways that are efficient, environmentally responsible by real engineering standards, and economically competitive.

Modern coal plants with advanced emission controls, high-efficiency combined-cycle natural gas plants, and next-generation nuclear plants are not relics. They are tools. The same is true of competitive renewables that can stand without permanent subsidy.

A “Best of the Above” approach does not require choosing one fuel and discarding the others. It requires letting each do what it does best while technology continues to improve performance and reduce unwanted side effects.

The new federal coal assessment and the steadily rising natural gas resource estimates should end the illusion of imminent exhaustion. America is not energy-poor. It is energy-rich on a scale that most countries can only envy. The practical task is to match that geological reality with policy that treats abundance as an asset rather than a problem to be managed away.

Six hundred years of coal under federal lands. Thousands of trillion cubic feet of technically recoverable natural gas. Substantial oil and nuclear fuel resources. That is the actual American energy endowment. The future that flows from it will be determined less by geology than by whether we choose to develop it with common sense and engineering seriousness.