The Word Merchant

The Word Merchant

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Leen Weijers's avatar
Leen Weijers
1h

Thanks for a great summary of abundance, Stephen. Of course, ongoing innovations keep increasing proved reserves in coal, oil and natural gas. The Club of Rome alarmist assessment in the 1970s was that there was just enough oil for 35 more years. Today, the proved reserves to current production ratio for crude oil is more than 50 years, and it keeps growing. Sadly, that snapshot doesn’t stop some people who don’t consider progress through human ingenuity that we will be running out “soon”.

For most of human’s resource history, we moved to something better before we ever ran out. Apart from a few unfortunate and expensive sidesteps, we will continue to move to ever denser energy.

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1 reply by Stephen Heins
Jeff Cook-Coyle's avatar
Jeff Cook-Coyle
2h

How does this quantity of natural gas compare with current rates of consumption?

That is very good news about coal resources.

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