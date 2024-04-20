"After many decades of advocacy, research, policymaking, and finally construction, America's offshore wind industry has gone from a dream to reality."

By Nick PaschalApril 19, 2024

Photo Credit: iStock

The country's first large-scale offshore wind farm is officially delivering power to American homes. Massachusetts residents are now benefiting from wind energy being produced by the Vineyard Wind 1 project, located 14 miles off the coast of Martha's Vineyard.

Five of the planned 62 turbines are now fully operational, generating 68 megawatts of power. According to a governor's office press release, that's "enough to power 30,000 homes." Once the entire wind farm is up and running, it's expected to produce 806 megawatts of clean energy, enough for over 400,000 homes and businesses.

"This marks a turning point in the clean energy transition. After many decades of advocacy, research, policymaking, and finally construction, America's offshore wind industry has gone from a dream to reality," said Governor Maura Healey. "This will make the air we breathe safer and healthier, save customers money, and bring us one step closer to achieving net-zero emissions."

The wind farm is estimated to save customers $1.4 billion over the first 20 years. It's also expected to cut carbon pollution by over 1.7 million tons annually, equivalent to taking 325,000 cars off the road each year. The governor's press release also touted the "nearly 2,000 high-quality, skilled jobs" the project has created since 2017.

The massive wind project is a massive win for the people of Massachusetts and the environment. Transitioning away from dirty energy sources is vital to cooling down our planet and, as Gov. Healey mentioned, making the air we breathe cleaner.

"The winds of change are blowing through Massachusetts, as Vineyard Wind now powers 30,000 homes in our state with clean, renewable energy," Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey said. "With billions of dollars being unlocked from the Inflation Reduction Act to drive our clean energy revolution forward, Vineyard Wind is only the beginning."