America’s Power has launched a new video series featuring state public utility commissioners who speak about the role that coal power plants play in ensuring reliable and affordable electricity. The video spotlights current electricity demand growth and the conflict between federal regulations and the need to maintain enough reliable sources of power like coal power plants.

The first video, titled "Powering AI and American Innovation," focuses on the intersection of artificial intelligence and soaring demand for reliable and affordable electricity which coal power plants provide. Commissioners Julie Fedorchak of North Dakota and Tricia Pridemore of Georgia comment on the need to maintain America’s baseload power plants to meet increasing electricity demand and warn that coal plant retirements could undermine the ability of the U.S. to lead in the global AI race.

Future videos – to be released in the coming weeks – will feature comments from other public utility commissioners about maintaining the reliability of our electricity supply and the importance of dependable sources of power to America’s economic progress and our ability to compete in a rapidly changing world.

We are grateful that so many public utility commissioners believe it is important to highlight the role of coal power plants which provide electricity to consumers in 40 states, and hope you will take the time to watch the video here:

Powering AI and American Innovation