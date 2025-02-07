Upgrade to paid

A formula for repatriation

Meanwhile, in 2021, attorney NJ Ayuk, incensed that the European-sponsored Africa Oil Week was being relocated to Dubai, proclaimed that Africa was “ready and capable” to hold a continent-wide energy event in Africa, with a focus on finance, natural gas, electrification, hydrogen, upstream, and a just transition. The event’s success apparently sparked continent-wide confidence that Africans should indeed oversee their own mineral wealth.

In February 2023, Ayuk laid out a four-point platform by which African could become a key player in the global minerals market. Africa, he said, harbors great potential for mining and exporting minerals used in emerging technologies that rely on the continent’s abundant supplies of cobalt, copper, lithium, and other rare-earth minerals.

All that is needed, he said, is for African governments to prioritize and develop sustainable mining techniques, invest in skilled labor and training, and modernize existing infrastructure.

And one more thing.

By putting regulatory frameworks in place that are crystal clear and transparent to the public, African governments can satisfy prospective investors’ needs for certainty about their investments and build public confidence.

African governments, it appears, are getting the message, even the military junta that took over Mali and demanded $500 million in back taxes from Canadian mining giant Barrick Gold and $380 million from Resolute Mining. As Justice Malala wrote last December in Japan Times, companies should expect perhaps a gentler type of pressure from other African nations.

Malala said that, after decades of largely being sidelined while profits from their mineral resources accrued to foreign firms and kleptocratic local leaders, Africa’s new leaders (both democratic and autocratic) want a greater slice of the pie.

He warned that this movement, whether one calls it decoloniality or “resource nationalism,” Africans are increasingly conforming to the view, expressed by South Africa’s international relations minister Ronald Lamola at the United Nations last September, that his nation’s priorities would include dealing with “issues of predatory mining by some countries and corporations, especially in the quest for Africa’s raw material and critical minerals.”

The sponsors of Africa Mining Week (and Africa Energy Week) have a different focus. In their view, Africa’s energy and minerals industries are on the precipice of accelerated growth, yet Africa has barely scratched the surface of its energy and mining industries’ potential.

With much of the continent’s natural and mineral resources underdeveloped and underexplored, there is a critical opportunity for global and African players to collaborate and invest in Africa – with Africans as full partners in building an African century.

Africa’s private sector, and hopefully African governments, are growing up – and the world would do well to take notice.

This article originally appeared at Real Clear Energy.

Editor's Note: This post resonates for several reasons, one of which is that I cannot help but notice Africa is exporting a lot of common sense to the world with more and more leaders who reject the political correctness undermining Western Civilization. My own church has an African priest, for example, and others have come with him, evangelizing our part of America in a most wonderful way. The same thing is happening in other institutions and among the reasons is the fact Africans still believe in having children, which are the ultimate resource. The African Century, indeed!

Duggan Flanakin (duggan@duggansdugout.com) is a senior policy analyst at the Committee For A Constructive Tomorrow who writes on a wide variety of public policy issues.