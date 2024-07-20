An Example of What “Climate Alarmist Propaganda” Looks Like

Guest essay by Larry Hamlin

Shown below are U.S. daily weather graphs for Thursday July 18, 2024, as presented in the O C Register and L A Times morning newspapers respectively.

For an additional comparison these 2 U.S. whether graphs are shown side by side below.

The daily July 18 high and low temperatures for all the U.S. cities listed are the same in both these daily weather graphs.

Guess which of these two newspapers (hint – look at the amount of “red”) has been pushing a completely biased climate alarmist propaganda campaign for decades?

And yet the news media wonder why their claims have such low credibility marks from the public with AXIOS reporting a record low 39% of the public indicating “they don’t trust the media at all.”

Clearly this outcome is well supported and completely justified.