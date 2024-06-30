An Expert’s Forecast Of Central Europe’s ‘Summer Of Hell’ Already Off-Track

by Klima Nachrichten and Pierre Gosselin

43 mins ago

We are almost a third of the way through the meteorological summer. Time to remember the prediction made by suspect biologist Marc Benecke in the spring of 2024. [emphasis, links added]

He had predicted a “summer of hell with almost complete certainty”, we reported. As early as March 2024, some meteorologists raised concerns about this forecast.

Shortly after Benecke gave his lecture, Kachelmannwetter created a video explaining the weather conditions needed for a warm or even hot summer.

This is done very calmly and the video is correspondingly cautious with forecasts. However, [the video then claims] that summers in our latitudes have been getting warmer for years.

Germany is indeed in for a warm week, but this could end at the weekend if a cold front pushes through from the northwest.

It is not possible to reliably predict how July and August will turn out.According to Wetterkontor, June 2024 has so far been slightly too cold in Germany compared to the statistical average.