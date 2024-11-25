THOMAS J SHEPSTONE

The AI revolution is here.

Tech companies are scrambling for energy and CNBC has put out a fascinating article summing up the situation. It makes several salient points:

The power needs of artificial intelligence and cloud computing are growing so large that individual data center campuses could soon use more electricity than some cities, and even entire U.S. states.

Renewable energy alone won’t be sufficient to meet their power needs. Natural gas will have to play a role.

Data centers are now at a scale where they have started “tapping out against the existing utility infrastructure.”

Available land in this country that’s industrially zoned and can fit the data center use case is becoming more and more constrained.

Power demand is expected to surge, while supply is falling due to the retirement of coal- and some natural gas-powered plants.One data center operating at 85% capacity over the course of a year will consume nearly as much energy as 710,000 U.S. households or 1.8 million people.

A data center campus that size would use more power in one year than retail electric sales in Alaska, Rhode Island, or Vermont.

A gigawatt-size data center campus running at even the lower end of peak demand is still roughly comparable to about 330,000 households, or a city of more than 800,000 people — about the population of San Francisco.

The average size of individual data centers operated by the major tech companies is currently around 40 megawatts, but a growing pipeline of campuses of 250 megawatts or more is coming, according to data from the Boston Consulting Group.