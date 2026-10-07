The Word Merchant

The Word Merchant

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John Shanahan's avatar
John Shanahan
Oct 7

Excellent research, documentation, and recommendation by the Word Merchant. Thanks.

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Dick Storm's avatar
Dick Storm
Oct 7

Well done Stephen! Thank you for your meticulous research of facts.

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