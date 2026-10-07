An Old Climate Lawyers’ Legacy: A Prejudiced Manual of Climate Evidence

By Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant, Sheboygan, Wisconsin

The emails did not invent a new climate war. They showed an old one moving into the room where judges are supposed to learn the science.

Roger Pielke Jr. published the paper trail on October 5. The House Judiciary Committee’s interim staff report, released the week before, puts names, dates, and “behind the scenes” language on a chapter of the Reference Manual on Scientific Evidence that the Federal Judicial Center and the National Academies published on December 31, 2025.

The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine, NASEM, invited Michael Burger, of counsel at Sher Edling and director of Columbia’s Sabin Center, to write the climate chapter and to base it on his 2020 law-review article. On March 6, 2023, the FJC told him he should not author it because of his role in lawsuits against fossil-fuel companies.

The next day he told his Sabin colleagues he would keep contributing behind the scenes. Jessica Wentz later told the Wall Street Journal that none of the text was written by Burger. The emails say otherwise.

The FJC pulled the chapter on February 6, 2026. NASEM kept it up, then removed it on August 7 pending an independent review of process, not of climate science. That review has not been published. Media science filled the gap. One side called it a scandal. The other called the scrutiny an attack on the judiciary. Almost nobody led with the narrower fact: an institution built to manage bias failed to manage it, and then argued about the politics of noticing.

Pielke has been here before. Around 2008 and 2009, the science establishment treated him poorly for doing what the job requires — separating normalized disaster losses from the press release. He stayed calm. That calm is the asset. Outrage is what the other narrative already owns.

Energy humanists should not try to out-rile it. They should take the narrative back by being the people who can be quoted without a lawyer in the room.

Energy Humanist Thinks

The first job is to stop treating this as a communications problem and start treating it as a custody problem. Who holds the reference document a federal judge opens at 11 p.m.? For a season, the answer was a chapter scoped with the Climate Judiciary Project in the room, commissioned from a plaintiffs’ lawyer, edited after he was asked to step aside, and reviewed by a Sabin Center colleague.

The Wall Street Journal’s editorial board put it plainly: it looks like an organized effort to influence how judges rule. Energy humanists do not need a conspiracy chart. They need the exhibits, the dates, and a one-page chronology a reporter can check.

Second, demand the review in public and then leave it alone until it lands.

NASEM’s own August 7 statement said the question is whether its procedures were adequate to manage bias and conflicts of interest. Neil Shubin, the new president, has already said the chapter followed a different process from NASEM’s ordinary reports. That is an opening, not a verdict.

The useful ask is simple: publish the findings, name the conflicts known at the time, and say which rule will apply the next time a litigation lawyer is invited to draft a manual for judges. Holding FJC and NASEM to the standard they wrote for everyone else is not anti-science. Marcia McNutt helped write the 2018 authorship standards that warn against ghost authorship. Those standards are the yardstick.

Third, build the substitute before complaining about the vacancy. Judges still need a climate chapter. So do city editors. The positive narrative is not “trust us instead.” It is a short manual that states what attribution can and cannot do, in the language the FJC’s own overseers used in March 2023: attributing impacts to specific sources is hard, and a science manual is the wrong place to tell a court how to rule.

Energy humanists already have the people who can write that chapter without a docket — Pielke on disasters and normalization, Judith Curry on uncertainty, the CO2 Coalition and Heartland on the observational record, working engineers on what the grid actually does in a heat wave. Commission it. Peer-review it in the open. Put the conflicts on page one. Offer it to the FJC as a public comment, not a rival priesthood.

Fourth, separate the science question from the lawsuit and lawfare. Extreme-event attribution is a method filled with errors. Whether a city can sue an oil company for a hurricane is a legal theory. Media science keeps welding them together so that a doubt about the method sounds like an argument for the defendant.

Energy humanists should refuse the weld. Say what the observations show. Say what the models cannot yet pin on a single source. Then stop. The thumb comes off the scale when the expert declines to answer a question he was not asked.

Fifth, practice empanelment in daylight. Pielke’s older point still governs: politicians should say what question they want answered, and experts should answer that question, ambiguities included. The same rule applies to academies, judicial centers, and newsrooms. Publish the short list. Publish who was declined and why.

A committee that can defend each pick one by one but cannot defend the pattern has already told on itself. The pattern here ran from scoping to authorship to review to a later NASEM attribution report that heard from Burger again. Sunlight is not a talking point. It is the reform.

Sixth, starve the cry-bully cycle. The fast media reward is to answer “attack on science” with “capture by funders.” Both lines are easy. Neither builds trust. The slower line is the one Pielke has used for years: here is the document, here is the standard, here is the miss.

Energy humanists should amplify that register — Substack, op-eds, letters to the editor, testimony — and ignore the invitation to match the volume. Calm is not softness. It is how you stay citable after the cycle moves on.

Seventh, fund the archive, not the slogan. Nearly a decade of self-funded curation has one advantage the foundation world does not: no deliverable that has to please a litigation strategy. Use it. Keep the primary documents searchable. Quote the email, not the paraphrase. When a named author contradicts the record, put the two texts side by side and let the reader do the work.

That is how a positive narrative is taken back. Not by declaring victory over the National Academies. By becoming the place a fair editor goes when the press release and the exhibit do not match.

The National Academies know the difference between a report and a brief. So do energy humanists. The next move is to act like it, in public, with the footnotes showing.