An Unsung Hero is a Simple White Line

By Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant

They say the lightbulb changed the world, but it takes a certain kind of stubborn, late-blooming soul to understand that the world is more often saved by a brush dipped in white paint.

I’ve spent the last three decades of my life—being eighty-two years—looking for those white lines. I’ve spent my last days and nights as a “Word Merchant,” trying to help illuminate the energy path for others, often shouting into the wind and tilting

at windmills, much like John Van Nostrand Dorr or for that matter Don Quixote.

When I read Dorr’s story, I didn’t see an industrialist; I saw a mirror.

Dorr was a man who had already conquered the world of mining making millions, a man who had even apprenticed under Edison himself. He had earned his retirement, his peace, his quiet chair by the fire.

But at eighty, he found himself obsessed with the edge of the road. He was, by all accounts, a wretched driver—a humbling realization that, if you live long enough, usually finds us all. His wife, Nell, was tired of the terror of the dark, of peering with her head out the window into the abyss where the pavement ended and the ditch began.

Most people in their ninth decade are concerned with the length of their remaining shadows. Indefatigably, Dorr decided to continue to extend the white line.

He didn’t start with a boardroom presentation or a glitzy marketing campaign. He started by getting a cold shoulder from the locals. When he took his idea to the Connecticut highway commissioner in 1952, he was met with the familiar, stagnant stench of bureaucracy: “It’s been turned down completely.”

I have known a version of that wall. Along with a large choir of energy humanists, I’ve bumped my head against the “greenwishing” consensus and the many of the hollow promises of climate alarmists for years. I’ve sent my own notes into the void, advocating for energy efficiency, natural gas, and nuclear energy and the hard, cold reality of economic sense.

Only to watch the technocrats and environmentalists treat our pragmatism as if it were a dangerous, maybe cataclysmic, contagion. Like Dorr, members of the energy sanity choir were told to get lost. Like Dorr, we have realized that the “experts” are often the last people to notice when the road is crumbling.

But notice what he did next. He didn’t retreat. He didn’t ask for permission. He went to the local paper, the Westport Town Crier, and offered to pay for a test himself. He understood the fundamental truth that bureaucrats don’t understand: Data is the worst enemy inertia ever had.

Once he got his few miles of white paint on the Merritt Parkway, the math spoke for itself. He wasn’t arguing; he was presenting a tally of saved lives. He began his crusade by firing off monthly progress reports to the highway commissioners of every state. He lobbied Broadway stars and former presidents. He was an agitator in a tweed coat, a man who refused to believe that $50 a mile was too high a price for a human life.

There is a profound, quiet beauty in his success. He didn’t invent a high-speed rail or a flying car. He made the night less terrifying. He took the chaos of the dark and worked to give it a clear white boundary. As Abraham Lincoln put it, “Work hard in silence, let your success make the noise”.

As I sit here in my own lighthouse on Lake Michigan, I feel that same “parallel line” pull. My work is not meant to be a flash in the pan. I am not trying to light the sky; I am trying to make a white mark on the road. Whether it’s writing about the sanctity of our energy history, the necessity of natural gas, or the cadence of a poem that captures the twilight of an era, I am simply trying to show the next traveler where the asphalt ends so they don’t swerve into the darkness.

Dorr’s final victory wasn’t celebrated with a ticker-tape parade. It was a truck pulling up to his own driveway, the spray of the paint machine finally laying a stripe of white at his own doorstep. It was the world finally catching up to his sanity.

It is a lonely business, being a voice in the wilderness, especially when the wilderness is crowded with people who think they know better. But it is the worth pursuing. We are the architects of the energy humanism. We are the ones who paint the lines. And if we stay at it long enough, if we are as relentless as the tide, eventually the world will stop and realize that they would have run completely out of gas and electricity on their global journey without energy sanity.

“Paint is cheaper than blood,” he wrote. I think I’ll keep that one in my notebook. It’s a good line to drive by.

(See WSJ Story, July 3, 2026)