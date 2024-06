Ancestral Shore

Sequestered in Sheboygan

on the shores of oceanic

Lake Michigan

for twenty years

Within one mile of where

I overlook the great inland sea

landed my Great,

Great Grandfather Charles

in 1850

Alone, barely sixteen

he braved the Atlantic passage

the Saint Lawrence seaway

to precede me here

I treasure that thought

pioneer Heins

on American soil

my neighbor

Steve Heins