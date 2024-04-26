Another Meter Of Snow Hits The Alps; Europe's Crop Losses Worsen: "The Biggest Disaster Of The Last 100 Years"; + "Journalists Should Do Their Job"

The COLD TIMES are returning...

CAP ALLON

APR 26, 2024

Another Meter Of Snow Hits The Alps

The Alps' snowy spring shows no sign of abating with a host of resorts posting a meter (3.3 feet) of fresh powder since Wednesday. This adds to the impressive falls of last week, where Gstaad’s Glacier 3000—for example—logged 1.5m (5 feet).

At the start of this week, Austria’s Stubai Glacier in Tirol (see featured image), received almost 4 foot of snowfall. Owing to this, it is now posting Europe’s deepest snowpack, a remarkable 5.7 meters (almost 19 feet).

As a result, resorts officials have announced their staying open until late-May.

Switzerland’s Engelberg, also open into May, is the latest to report a meter (in just 72 hours) making for a depth of 4 meters (13 feet). In total, more than 30 ski regions are still open in the Alps, with half of those planning to stay open into May (at least).

As reported by weathertoski.co.uk, the last week-or-so has seen temperatures in the Alps hold some 10C below normal, "about as cold a spell of late season weather that we can remember. There has been plenty of snow too ... the snow level has also been very low for late April ... down to 300m (<1,000 ft). Needless to say, snow conditions have been amazing," concludes the report.

Just a few months back, The Guardian decreed that ski resorts in the Alps were battling for a future:

In late-January, The Week was keenly banging the same drum:

Recently, you'll note a deathly silence has befallen these publications.

After a lackluster January and February —pounced upon by the aforementioned vultures and spun as evidence of climate apocalypse— the Alps has been enjoying heavy snowfall ever since. So much snow has fallen in fact that resorts are pushing back their closing dates. But this isn't deemed newsworthy fOr SoMe ReAsOn.

MR DAPPER says it best:

Europe's Crop Losses Worsen: "The Biggest Disaster of The Last 100 Years"

While the cold and snow is cause for celebration for ski resorts, it's proving disastrous for European growers.