Another Ride

1

It starts the same today

cool Lake Michigan windly

clear sunny early summer

Seagulls screeching across sky

above me

2

All the way to Sheboygan Harbor

In the channel, geese and seagulls bob

scattered unevenly and indifferent

I dodge between walking families at play

3

My E Trike slower than fastest spinter

perfect speed for an old critter

Scruffy and flower child long hair

4

Suddenly I start thinking

why don’t we change to Lake Wisconsin

Michigan had it long enough

Steve Heins