Another Ride
By Steve Heins
Another Ride
1
It starts the same today
cool Lake Michigan windly
clear sunny early summer
Seagulls screeching across sky
above me
2
All the way to Sheboygan Harbor
In the channel, geese and seagulls bob
scattered unevenly and indifferent
I dodge between walking families at play
3
My E Trike slower than fastest spinter
perfect speed for an old critter
Scruffy and flower child long hair
4
Suddenly I start thinking
why don’t we change to Lake Wisconsin
Michigan had it long enough
Steve Heins
I always love your poetry.