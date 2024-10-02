HURRICANES

Are Hurricanes Getting Stronger?

19 mins ago

Guest Blogger

2 Comments

From NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT

By Paul Homewood

Hurricane Helene has brought out the usual claims that global warming is making hurricanes more powerful, a belief fed by disinformation in the media.

I have even seen a remarkably silly comment by somebody today that they when they look at report of Helene, they can see climate change happening.

Two simple pieces of fact show this to be nonsense.

First of all, official data shows there is been no increasing trend in the number of global major hurricanes, ie the most powerful ones:

https://tropical.atmos.colostate.edu/Realtime/index.php?arch&loc=global

Secondly NOAA clearly stated earlier this year that there has been no strong evidence of century scale increasing trends in US landfalling hurricanes or major ones; nor in the proportion of hurricanes that reach major hurricane intensity in the wider Atlantic basin:

https://www.gfdl.noaa.gov/global-warming-and-hurricanes