“As Another Big Bank Escapes Its Mistakes by Scurrying Through the Open”, THOMAS J SHEPSTONE
The Australian Green Wall Cracks Open As Another Big Bank Escapes Its Mistakes by Scurrying Through the Open!
Net zero was cool when everything seemed to be going the way the globalist elites ardently desired. Then, there was Trump, again and against all odds! He promptly announced the Green Emperor had no clothes and Big Banks in the U.S. said adiós to the UN-sponsored Net Zero Banking Alliance (NZBA). Then, the Canadian loan merchants said adieu. Now, one of Australia’s lenders, the Macquarie Group, says g’day.
The NZBA is falling to pieces before our very eyes, according to Reuters:
Australia's Macquarie Group (MQG.AX), opens new tab said on Tuesday it would leave a global banking sector climate coalition, joining a host of North American banks that have quit the alliance since Donald Trump returned as U.S. President in early November.
The Net-Zero Banking Alliance (NZBA) is a UN-sponsored initiative set up by former Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney and launched in 2021 to encourage financial institutions to limit the effects of climate change and push toward achieving net-zero emissions.
However, Trump's presidential victory and his subsequent decisions to pull out from the Paris Agreement and the UN sponsored nGreen Climate Fund have triggered an exodus from the NZBA, which currently has 134 members in 44 countries, as per its website.
Trump has been critical of efforts by governments to prescribe climate-change policies.
Goldman Sachs (GS.N), opens new tab was the first to leave, on December 6. It was followed by five U.S. peers -- Wells Fargo (WFC.N), opens new tab, Citigroup (C.N), opens new tab, Bank of America (BAC.N), opens new tab, Morgan Stanley (MS.N), opens new tab, and JPMorgan (JPM.N), opens new tab.
In Canada, TD Bank (TD.TO), opens new tab, Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO), opens new tab, National Bank of Canada (NA.TO), opens new tab and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO), opens new tab (CIBC) withdrew from the coalition last month ahead of Trump being inaugurated as president.
Macquarie did not say why it was leaving the NZBA but said it would give an update on its climate activities in its annual report in May 2025.
What can be observed, though, is that climate commitments are not even skin-deep. They’re more like green face paint and are easily washed off. The entire effort to propagate the climate scam throughout society is merely an attempt to get in on the corporatism and money-laundering.