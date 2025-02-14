THOMAS J SHEPSTONE

Net zero was cool when everything seemed to be going the way the globalist elites ardently desired. Then, there was Trump, again and against all odds! He promptly announced the Green Emperor had no clothes and Big Banks in the U.S. said adiós to the UN-sponsored Net Zero Banking Alliance (NZBA). Then, the Canadian loan merchants said adieu. Now, one of Australia’s lenders, the Macquarie Group, says g’day.

The NZBA is falling to pieces before our very eyes, according to Reuters:

It’s wonderful news, of course, but remember bankers are likely to change course anytime the political winds blow in a different direction. That’s their M.O. and it’s not apt to change anytime soon.

Big bankers are washing off the green face paint!

What can be observed, though, is that climate commitments are not even skin-deep. They’re more like green face paint and are easily washed off. The entire effort to propagate the climate scam throughout society is merely an attempt to get in on the corporatism and money-laundering.