As November election approaches, pipeline debated in northern Wisconsin top of mind for some voters, Enbridge Line 5 pipeline.

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Susan Bence

Published June 24, 2024 at 4:00 AM CDT

LISTEN • 5:05

Devon Young Cupery

Earlier this month, hundreds of people attended a public hearing about Enbridge's proposed reroute of a section of its Line 5 pipeline.

The day started early outside a technical college in Ashland, Wisconsin. Supporters and opponents of the pipeline owned by Canadian company Enbridge began gathering for a public hearing hosted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The pipeline dates back to 1953 and covers 645 miles — beginning in western Canada. It carries crude oil through Michigan and Wisconsin on its path to eastern Canada. One focus of debate was the portion that runs through the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa reservation. Enbridge is proposing rerouting it around the reservation. The Tribe doesn’t want the pipeline on its reservation or near it. That’s what the public hearing was about.

Environment

Filmmaker & environmental advocate's take on Line 5 pipeline project in northern Wisconsin

LISTEN • 9:20

Devon Young Cupery

Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa tribal council member Mike Wiggins, Jr. was one of the speakers at a press conference held before the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers hearing began.

Bad River Band tribal council member Dan Wiggins, Jr. and other critics spoke at a press conference before the hearing commenced. Wiggins is also deputy director of the Band River Band’s Natural Resources Department. “What Enbridge is doing is not right. It’s not just creating environmental justice issues but creating issues for human beings to live in these pristine areas. We also need to recognize what is beneficial and what our environment needs,” Wiggins said. As the day unfolded, hundreds of people flowed in and out of the hearing space. Some spoke in opposition, others, like Randall Markon, in favor. He said the pipeline, also called Line 5, runs 100 yards in front of his home. "I’ve had the pleasure to work with representative from Enbridge whenever they have needed to perform vegetation or pipe inspections on my property. Enbridge personnel have always been courteous, professional and responsive. The reroute will bring an estimated 700 construction jobs to this area, support our local labor union members, our local businesses and native-owned businesses," Markon said.

Susan Bence

/

WUWM

Mark Riehl (left) spoke in support of Enbridge's proposed reroute pipeline project.

Mark Riehl’s green “Support Line 5” t-shirt matched those of other Enbridge backers and workers in the crowd. “I’m convinced that Line 5 can be reconstructed safely and it will not threaten the pristine waters and natural resources of northern Wisconsin. They produce the best craftsmen and women in the world and so I am confident that those professionals are going to do the job and do it right,” Riehl said.

Susan Bence

/

WUWM

Tom Neale and Susan Crane attended the hearing in support of those opposed to Line 5.

Outside the building, Tom Neale and his partner hadn’t decided whether they would step up to the microphone, but they liked what they were seeing — people of different ages and from different places coming together to oppose the pipeline. “What you see happening here is people getting back with really traditional values — like connection to the earth, connection to our relations to each other and hopefully this larger movement can triumph,” Neale said. But he doesn’t think either major presidential candidate would address local environmental issues like this. “I don’t think elected officials listen to us at all. So, I’ll vote for Jill Stein, unless I write myself in,” Neale added.

Susan Bence

/

WUWM

Left to right: Action for a Climate Emergency Wisconsin state director Marco Marquez with student members Isak Drangstveit (Waunakee), Jariel Ramos (Milwaukee) and Xanthe Saalmann (Madison). All three just graduated from high school.

Isak Drangstveit not only intends to vote, he spoke in and outside the hearing room. “So I just graduated from high school two days ago,” he said. Drangstveit was one of eight teen members of Action for the Climate Emergency who were bussed in from around the state. “I would describe it as existential for my generation. It threatens the largest body of freshwater in the world. And whatever your politics are, you should know that an old pipeline that’s leaking once and a while, probably shouldn’t be pumping whatever liquids going through that anymore,” Drangstveit said. As for voting this November? Drangstveit registered on his birthday, but concedes, “I’m feeling disappointed. One, our president has not done enough on climate change. Sure, he’s done the most but before that there was really nothing. And sure, there’s tons of other things I could talk about that I don’t like about him, but I do know he’s the best alternative right now,” Drangstveit said.

Devon Young Cupery

Jan Penn during the press conference preceeding the public hearing.

Retired nurse practitioner Jan Penn listened to every bit of the day’s testimony. As she looks to the November election, she views the pipeline as intertwined with other critical issues. “Choice, transparency, public voice and the future of the small "d" democracy — they all ties together. It’s that web,” Penn said.

Susan Bence

/

WUWM

Bayfield resident Mary Dougherty was drawn into environmental work when a large pig farm was proposed in her county. She then ran for office and is serving on the county board to help make a difference.